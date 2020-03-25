TOWANDA — Bradford County officials and the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the first presumptive positive case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bradford County on Tuesday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health will continue to monitor the individual. Officials added that no other details about the person involved will be released to protect their privacy.
“Bradford County has been preparing for the COVID-19 virus with the anticipation that it would likely make its way to our county,” Commissioner Daryl Miller said in a statement. “We want to remind everyone that you can take simple steps help to prevent the spread of this virus such as washing your hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, not touching your face, cleaning frequently-touched surfaces, staying home if you are sick and avoiding sick people. If you feel that you have symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath please stay at home and call your healthcare provider for further instructions on how to get tested.”
More information and updates regarding COVID-19 in Bradford County are available online at the Bradford County Department of Public Safety Facebook page or Bradford County website at bradfordcountypa.org.
