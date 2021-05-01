Burglary
A Sayre woman faces felony burglary and criminal trespass charges after Sayre Borough police said a woman came home around 12:26 p.m. on March 26 to find her front door open and her dog missing.
According to police, the victim later reported she had received a call saying that Sheena Marie Barto, 37, had been spotted with the dog while walking down South Lehigh Avenue. Before police could get to Barto’s residence, the victim told them she had been there, pushed open the front door, which was ajar, and the dog left the property with her. According to police, Barton never offered an explanation for the theft.
She was arraigned and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.
Stalking
A Towanda Township man was charged with the misdemeanors of stalking, terroristic threats, and harassment after Towanda Borough police received a complaint from a woman that 44-year-old Douglas Barry Funk wouldn’t stop contacting her.
Police said Funk left her more than 200 voicemails since December with multiple inappropriate and threatening statements.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $65,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 28.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Russell Michael Corron, 28, of Towanda Borough, was charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia after Pennsylvania State Police were called to a North Towanda Township apartment complex on a report that Corron was using methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said Corron showed them a clear glass smoking device with suspected methamphetamine residue.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.
Drugs
A Laceyville woman faces charges following a March 24 traffic stop on South Branch Road in Monroe Township for speeding and a non-functioning brake light.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Haylee Diane Bastion, 26, told police she didn’t have proof of license or registration, and had no insurance on the vehicle. Police discovered that she had a suspended license, while a check of the license plate revealed that it belonged to a 1999 Infinity G20 and not the 2009 Misubishi Eclipse she was driving.
In addition, Bastion admitted to having a pipe in the vehicle, which police found had suspected marijuana residue. Police also uncovered Joker brand rolling papers, suspected methamphetamine residue in a red Coca Cola tin bearing her first name, a rubber container with suspected methamphetamine, and a clear plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine. The substances later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Bastion was charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary no rear lights, summary operating privilege suspended or revoked, summary misuse plate–card, and summary operating vehicle without required financial responsibility,
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.
Running from parole agent
A Burlington Township man faces the charges of felony flight to avoid apprehension/trail/punish and misdemeanor resist arrest/other law enforcement after running from a state parole agent on April 15.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 25-year-old Marc D. Petrucci was located by parole outside the Dollar General in Burlington and ran south toward a creek when commanded to stop. Police noted that Petrucci had warrants for parole violations. The parole agent caught up to Petrucci and tried to apprehend him with physical force, but ended up injuring his right hand. Petrucci then went and locked himself inside a Petrucci Drive home, but after state police created a perimeter around the property, they were let inside by Petrucci’s mother.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 28.
Indecent assault
A Towanda Township man faces multiple charges after multiple incidents of groping an underage girl, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Thad M. Wilcox, 37, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor indecent assault without consent of other, two counts of misdemeanor indecent assault of person less than 16 years of age, felony indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, two counts of misdemeanor corruption of minors, and felony corruption of minors – defendant age 18 or above.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 28.
Drugs
A Towanda man wanted on multiple warrants was allegedly found with drugs and drug paraphernalia during his Dec. 26 arrest.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 38-year-old Joel D. Vanderpool was found inside a bar in Towanda Borough after receiving a tip about his location. During a search, Vanderpool was found in possession of a syringe loaded with methamphetamine, 13 hypodermic needles, and a silver spoon with methamphetamine residue.
Vanderpool was charged with the misdemeanors use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 9.
Harassment
A Wysox man was arrested after allegedly refusing to leave a Borden Road property in Towanda Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 58-year-old Steven E. Lane had a strong odor of alcohol and made threats to kill the male victim during their April 23 response.
Lane was charged with the misdemeanors of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, defiant trespass actual communication to, disorderly conduct engage in fighting, harassment – communicate lewd, threatening, etc … language, and summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.
Burglary
A Towanda man faces charges after allegedly stealing $510 from Captain Jack’s Bar in Towanda Borough during an early morning burglary.
According to Towanda Borough police, 26-year-old Jason Anthony Skaggs was caught on surveillance video, and the hat and sneakers he commonly wears helped employees identify him. Police were notified shortly after 4 p.m. on March 2.
Skaggs was charged with felony burglary – not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present; felony criminal trespass – enter structure; misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking – movable property; and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
Skaggs was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.
Drugs
A Wysox woman faces the charges of felony criminal use of communication facility and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia after the Bradford County Probation Department allegedly found her in possession of drug paraphernalia and messages that showed her trying to make a drug deal for a relative.
According to county detectives, the Bradford County Probation Department was searching another person’s residence when they found a glass smoking device commonly used to smoke methamphetamine with burned residue inside a bag belonging to 28-year-old Lindsey Marie Saxon, who was at the home at the time. They also found the messages from Saxon about drug dealing on the resident’s phone.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 28.
False reporting
A Towanda man faces charges after allegedly calling Bradford County dispatch to make a false report about the death of his daughter.
According to Towanda Borough police, 24-year-old Kegan Chandler Valenzuela had provided information about where the body could be located shortly before 2 a.m. on April 20, but hung up when a dispatcher asked for more information. Officers responded to the Second Street location but couldn’t find anything suspicious, Speaking with a tenant in a home near the location, police discovered that Valenzuela had been told to leave for active erratic earlier. The tenant also helped police check that the child was safe.
Around 5:20 a.m., police were dispatched to the Second Street home, where Valenzuela was reportedly knocking and whispering into the door, causing the tenant to lock herself in the bedroom. They found Valenzuela walking from the scene and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to police.
Valenzuela was charged with misdemeanor false alarm to agency of public safety, misdemeanor disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense, and summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 28.
Simple assault
A Sayre man faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment – subject other to physical contact following an April 11 domestic dispute in which the victim was pushed and struck multiple times.
Dylan Eugene Parrish, 28, was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail, but has since been released on bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.
Retail theft
A Johnson City man was charged with the misdemeanors of retail theft — take merchandise and two counts of criminal conspiracy after allegedly accompanying a woman and another man with a Dec. 26, 2019 theft at Walmart in Athens Township.
According to township police, 21-year-old Shawn Michael Hand and the other male placed fishing lures into their jackets before leaving the store without paying for them. The lured were valued at $294.98.
Hand was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $45,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.
Drug possession
A Warren Center man faces misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following an April 19 traffic stop on Route 220.
According to Sayre Borough police, a registration check of a vehicle observed on West Lockhart Street around 7:42 a.m. identified the driver as 39-year-old Michael Ally Harrington, who had positive warrants. During the traffic stop, police found approximately 8.7 grams of a white crystal-like substance, a blue bong and bobble with burned residue, and a white bobble with burned residue and white residue inside.
Harrington was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A formal arraignment is scheduled for May 24.
Drug possession
An Athens man faces drug-related charges after his March 13 arrest, which stemmed from an active warrant.
According to Athens Township police, 40-year-old Steven Kenneth Stack II was reported in the Blue Spruce Trailer Court around 4:30 p.m. Responding officers from Athens Borough and the township found Stack in the nearby laundromat, where he was placed in custody. A search revealed that Stack .41 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 16/40 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia,
He was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia; misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered; and misdemeanor marijuana – small amount personal use.
Stack was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.
Retail theft
An Elmira man was charged with misdemeanor retail theft after allegedly trying to steal a $198 crossbow from Walmart in Athens Township on April 20.
According to Athens Township police, 21-year-old Jackson Daniel Welfel had placed the crossbow in the bottom of his cart and then walked through an empty checkout lane before he tried to leave the store. He was stopped by an asset protection, who then called police.
Welfel was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 27.
Drug possession
A Canton woman was charged with the misdemeanors of possession of controlled substance, drugs, device or cosmetic and possession of drug paraphernalia after an April 17 traffic stop in South Waverly Borough.
According to Sayre Borough police, a 2009 Ford Edge was pulled over after abruptly making a lane change on Route 220 without using a turn signal. Josi Clair Salvatori, 19, was a passenger in the vehicle, and admitted to having hypodermic needles and heroin in her purse.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.
