ONEONTA — More than 1,000 students graduated from SUNY Oneonta. Students who completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and certificates of advanced study were honored in the Dewar Arena of the Alumni Field House.
Brooke Bradley of Nichols — Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology
Nicholas Sargent of Nichols — Bachelor of Science in Geography and Anthropology with the following honors: Anthropology, Geography
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.