ONEONTA — More than 1,000 students graduated from SUNY Oneonta. Students who completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and certificates of advanced study were honored in the Dewar Arena of the Alumni Field House.

Brooke Bradley of Nichols — Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology

Nicholas Sargent of Nichols — Bachelor of Science in Geography and Anthropology with the following honors: Anthropology, Geography

