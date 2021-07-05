Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Jason Vanderpool, 30, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, for 6 months to 24 months, fines of $2000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Steven Mascaro and Trooper Paul Narcum both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on September 8, 2020, and November 9, 2020.
Michael Watkins, 30, Waverly, was resentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 month to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Watkins had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing.
Officer Tyler Young of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Watkins for the offense on January 30, 2020.
Aaron Bennett, 35, LeRaysville, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bennett following investigation of incidents that occurred in LeRaysville Borough on September 8, 2020.
Joshua Arnold, 28, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 4 years, fines of $4300.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offenses of three counts of driving under the influence, one a misdemeanor, one a misdemeanor of the first degree, and the other a felony of the third degree.
Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department and Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Arnold for the offenses occurring on May 24, 2020, and February 22, 2020.
Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Arnold following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on June 7, 2020.
Matthew K. Scott, 29, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to 21 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 6 months, restitution of $675.55, plus court costs, for the offenses of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree, endangering welfare of children, a felony of the third degree, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department, Officer Hunter Condusta, of the Athens Township Police Department, and Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Scott for the offenses occurring on June 15, 2020, January 9, 2021, and March 17, 2021.
Rebecka Worrell, 26, of Horseheads, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of five years, restitution of $4,194.49, plus court costs, for the offenses of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree, resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Worrell for the offenses occurring on December 18, 2020.
Colby Burgess, 24, of Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00; he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months.
Officer Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Burgess following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on September 5, 2020.
Edward D. Fulford, 34, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 23 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree.
Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Fulford for the offenses occurring on June 6, 2020.
Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fulford following investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy Borough on March 2, 2020.
Lucas S. Worthington, 26, of Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 days to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Brianna Hollenbeck of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Worthington following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on August 15, 2020.
Alberto Carmenatty, 32, of Balwinsville, N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 48 hours to 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree.
Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Carmenatty for the offense occurring on August 21, 2020.
Dusty Golden, 36, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the influence, drug related, first offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor and possession of controlled substance, also a misdemeanor.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Golden for the offenses occurring on November 23, 2020.
Joseph Peters, 29, Athens, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 12 months for the offense of stalking, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Peters for the offense occurring on November 21, 2020.
Jody Kinney, 62, from Rome, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 6 months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (general impairment), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kinney following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on October 1 2020.
Ryan Paradis, 35, from Cayuga, N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 7 months to 24 months. Paradis had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Paradis for the offense occurring on May 26, 2018.
Roy Hunsinger, 42, Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, also a misdemeanor.
Troopers Waylon Smith and Stephen Lehner both of the Pennsylvania State Police, arrested Hunsinger following investigation of the incidents that occurred in Wysox Township and North Towanda Township on October 6, 2020 and October 18, 2020.
Joshua Victory, 37, Laceyville, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of controlled substance, a misdemeanor, (second and subsequent offense), (methamphetamine).
Troopers Justin Walton and Luke Geiger both of the Pennsylvania State Police, arrested Victory following investigation of incidents that occurred in South Creek Township on August 15, 2020, and December 8, 2020.
Curt Casselbury, 36, from Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $3000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and 2 counts of recklessly endangering a another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Casselbury following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on December 11, 2020.
Brandon Sysox, 33, New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 18 months and fines of $500.00, restitution of $2,228.40, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Kyle Evans of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sysox following investigation of an incident that occurred in Stevens Township on October 13, 2020.
Casey House, 34, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, and fines of $1000.00, restitution of $3125.08, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Officer Josh Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested House for the offense occurring on January 29, 2021.
Jay Parks, 64, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 9 months to 24 months, consecutive to his other sentences, followed by Probation Supervision of 12 months, plus court costs. Parks was originally sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the program, probation was revoked and Parks was resentenced for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Chief Hunter Dooley of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Parks for the offense occurring on January 2, 2019.
Roger Hurd, 25, of Tioga, Pa., was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with the intent to deliver, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Officer James Shaw of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Hurd for the offenses occurring on May 24, 2018.
Dustin Dunbar, 30, Owego, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 36 months to 84 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of, possession with intent to deliver, (meth), a felony, possession of controlled substance, (2nd of subsequent offense), a misdemeanor.
Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Dunbar for the offenses occurring on January 25, 2020.
