SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Council accepted several bids for the 2020 paving project at last week’s meeting.
Bishop Brothers Construction has been awarded three bids by the borough. The local company will be paid $268,715 for the 2020 paving project base bid. Bishop’s was also awarded contracts for $23,613 and $35,875 for other parts of the borough’s annual paving project.
The borough accepted the bid of JD Ward, which came in at $56,272, for concrete work for the borough’s DPW Equipment Storage building.
The council rejected the bid of $45,233 from Lancaster Development for paving work for the DPW Equipment Storage building.
Also at last Wednesday’s meeting, a Milan resident questioned the council on a “watch for children” sign that he said was hidden by trees near the Guthrie property on Hayden Street.
“A couple weeks ago, I was driving in front of the Guthrie hospital and I turned down Hayden Street. As I turned down, a kid rode out in front of me on a bike and I almost hit him,” the resident said.
“I said something to the kid and he hollered back ‘crosswalk.’ I went back around the block and noticed the front of Guthrie is lit up with signs (that say) pedestrians and all that,” he continued. “Now, Hayden Street on the side, there’s an outlet for the school ... Guthrie has trees blocking a ‘watch children’ sign. I would like those trees to be removed and those signs to be visible for the safety of our children.”
Borough manager Dave Jarrett said at the meeting that he would look into it.
Jarrett told the Morning Times on Tuesday that the sign has been taken down and will soon be replaced in a location — closer to the crosswalk — where the trees will not block the sign.
In other news:
- The council approved the 2018-2020 Community Development Block Grant Program Administration agreement between the borough and Bradford County.
- A resident asked the borough council why there was no longer a portable toilet at Riverfront Park. The council explained that the toilet that was there was paid for by the Sayre Area School District for their sports teams. The council will look into the costs of providing a portable restroom.
