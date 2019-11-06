The Sayre High School Class of 1959 held its 60th class reunion on the weekend of Oct. 11 and 12.
Several classmates met at Tanner’s for a mixer on Friday night.
A tour of the high school and archives were enjoyed by many on Saturday morning. A tour of the Sayre Historical Society was also included in the weekend.
Saturday evening, a buffet dinner was held at Tomasso’s in Waverly with 34 classmates, spouses and guests attending. A fun time and reminiscing was enjoyed by all.
Classmates traveled from California, Florida, North Carolina, New York, Kentucky and Connecticut to enjoy the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.