SHS Class of 1959 holds reunion
Buy Now

Pictured are members of the Sayre High School Class of 1959 who attended the recent 60th class reunion. Front row, from left, are Mary Ann Tyson Hopkins, Nancy Theetga Little, Barbara Patsy Smith, Grace Moughan Mankus, Edward Rockman, Betty Johnson Alexander, Anita Pedini Culler, Norma Morningstar Stevens, Donna Alexander Henderson, Sandra Sager Garrison and Nancy Peterpaul Moore. Middle row, from left, are Alex Dunne, Donald Strayves, William Sjostrom, Larry Parsons, Richard Poletto, Leslie Little, Joseph Anthony, Donald Stevens, Patricia Osborne Martin, Sandra Haliker Murrelle, Barbara Bostwick Tiffany, Mary Ann McMahon Gardner, Rita Farrell Nossal, Francis Vail, Charles McNeal, Harold Brown, James Newman, Pat Bobick and George Bryan. Back row, from left, are Lloyd Richards, William Campbell, Allen Field and Anthony Arcesi.

The Sayre High School Class of 1959 held its 60th class reunion on the weekend of Oct. 11 and 12.

Several classmates met at Tanner’s for a mixer on Friday night.

A tour of the high school and archives were enjoyed by many on Saturday morning. A tour of the Sayre Historical Society was also included in the weekend.

Saturday evening, a buffet dinner was held at Tomasso’s in Waverly with 34 classmates, spouses and guests attending. A fun time and reminiscing was enjoyed by all.

Classmates traveled from California, Florida, North Carolina, New York, Kentucky and Connecticut to enjoy the weekend.

Load comments