WAVERLY — The Valley Memorial Day Parade was officially canceled back in late April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Waverly VFW Commander Will Chaffee knew that the community’s older Veterans and those who had given their life for their country had to be honored and remembered.
Chaffee, who served in the Army from 2002 to 2007, worked with the Village of Waverly and its police department on holding a small ceremony — where all social distancing and other COVID-related guidelines could be followed.
“(I knew) we had to have something smaller because there was no way we’re not going to honor our fallen — that’s just not going to happen,” Chaffee said. “Luckily the (Waverly) Police Department and Village of Waverly were very supportive of us doing something as long as it didn’t get too out of hand.”
Chaffee praised Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt and Village Mayor Patrick Ayres for allowing the VFW to hold a gathering on Monday which featured a short speech from Chaffee, a prayer read by Waverly VFW Chaplain Mike Guilford, “Taps” played by Donnie Barber and Korean War Veteran Fred Hill placing the wreath.
“One of (Gelatt’s) officers, Nate Harvey, is my Junior Vice Commander (at the Wavely VFW), so they were really easy to work with. They just asked, you know, that (we) put out there that you have to follow the guidelines to the best of your ability,” Chaffee said. “The mayor, I called him and let him know what I wanted to do, and he was very supportive. He (said), ‘As long as the Police Department is OK with it, the Village of Waverly supports the Veterans’ clubs and all Veterans.”
Chaffee was joined at Muldoon Park by the Valley Color Guard, who fired off a 21-gun salute, as well as Waverly American Legion Commander Jim Barrett, Sayre Catholic War Vets Commander Jim Barrett, Jr., Sayre VFW Commander and Valley Color Guard member Charles Zimmer and Waverly VFW Auxiliary President Marcia Murray.
According to Chaffee, the original plan was to have Hill and fellow Korean War Veteran Jerry Keene, serve as Grand Marshals of the parade. Unfortunately, Keene passed away in March and the pandemic would force the cancellation of the parade — but it was important for Chaffee to make sure Hill was honored and Keene remembered on Memorial Day.
“It means everything. My goal since I took over as commander of the club is to keep our traditions alive ... and they need to be honored,” said Chaffee, who noted this year is the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War. “It was very sad that we lost Jerry (Keene) before the (Memorial Day event). He was a great guy, (and) a Korean War Vet.”
Chaffee, who was deployed three times during his Army career, made the decision six years ago to take over as the Waverly VFW Commander — and it turned out to be a great decision.
“We get support from everyone. I love being a commander (here in the Valley). I’m just starting my sixth year ... and it’s been great. Getting handed over the post from the Vietnam guys before me, Mike Hughes and Jerry Beatty, they have been really supportive. They are still right there if I need any guidance,” said Chaffee. “Any business, when we’ve asked for help, they’ve always been there. All the villages (and towns) are great. It’s a great community where everyone gets along with the Vets and it’s amazing.”
