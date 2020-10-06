TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Chad M. Salsman has announced a new program in Bradford County called the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) Program.
Salsman has created the program in partnership with the Office of the Attorney General, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.
“When I ran for district attorney, I said we needed a three-pronged approach to fight the drug epidemic in Bradford County,” Salsman said. “Education, treatment and enforcement.”
“Until the schools fully open up, I am not able to deliver my school presentations to the students to satisfy the Education prong,” Salsman continued. “The Enforcement prong has been satisfied with the creation of our new Drug Task Force. The LETI program is a way to satisfy the treatment prong.”
According to a press release, at least 12 people died in 2017, 11 people died in 2018, and 17 people died in 2019 from accidental drug overdoses in Bradford County.
“To date (Tuesday, Sept. 29), at least 8 people have died from accidental drug overdoses in Bradford County in 2020 — nearly three times the number of people who have died in the county from COVID-19,” the press release said. “There has been this increase despite law enforcement officers carrying and administering Naloxone, and the availability of prescription take-back boxes. It is now necessary that law enforcement take a non-traditional approach to fighting the epidemic, while still targeting dealers in the community, and getting treatment for those with a substance use disorder.”
The LETI Program has five main goals: 1. Reduce deaths, overdoses, and crime associated with drug addiction by getting individuals with substance use disorders into treatment; 2. Reduce stigma associated with substance use disorder; 3. Strengthen police-community relationships by encouraging individuals with a substance use disorder to seek help from law enforcement; 4. Train law enforcement officers in how better to help individuals suffering from a substance use disorder; and 5. Connect individuals with organizations that are ready, willing, and able to provide help.
The Bradford County LETI program is a harm reduction approach that seeks to accomplish the goals of reducing criminal behavior and improving public safety by connecting low-level offenders suffering from a substance use disorder with treatment and other community resources, according to the press release.
“The LETI Program allows any Bradford County law enforcement agency to serve as an initial point of contact for an individual with a substance use disorder who is seeking positive changes in his or her life,” the press release said. “Under the LETI Program, that individual may present himself or herself to a law enforcement agency or officer who will facilitate entering immediate treatment with a treatment provider. Individuals will be evaluated for their eligibility to enter the program. Policies and procedures have been created by the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office to facilitate the program.”
“If this program only saves one life, it is worth it,” Salsman said. “I would like to thank the Attorney General’s Office for partnering with me in bringing this program to Bradford County.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.