WAVERLY — A fire at a Clark Street residence on Nov. 8 was caused by an electrical problem, Waverly-Barton Fire District Chief Don Howard said Tuesday.
Specifically, the ventilation fan for the building’s attic malfunctioned and caused the blaze, he added.
Howard said crews were called out at approximately 4:45 a.m. that morning and noted that, while the building was not a total loss, the home did suffer heavy fire damage to its roof as well as smoke and water damage.
The fire chief also stated that there were no issues with parked vehicles while en route to the blaze, and the department was back in service by 7:15 a.m. that morning. Howard added that there were no injuries sustained in that fire.
Assisting the department at the scene were crews from Greater Valley EMS, Waverly Police Department, Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Sayre Fire Department and Athens Borough Fire Department.
“Everyone involved did a great job and we thank them for their service and assistance,” Howard said.
The chief directed questions regarding Sunday night’s blaze at a residence on Crane Road to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office. More information will be available in a future edition of the Morning Times.
