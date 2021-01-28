WAVERLY — Parking changes may be coming to Waverly Street in the village after action taken at Tuesday’s meeting of the Waverly Board of Trustees.
The issue stems from complaints from residents of Waverly Street back during an October meeting of the trustees.
The residents explained that there was no parking allowed from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. on the residential side of Waverly Street.
“I typed up a petition for removing the parking restriction on Waverly Street, residential side, I’m talking from Elizabeth Street up to Chemung Street. We have a problem with having room to park on Tioga Street ... there is no room to park most of the time,” one resident said back on Oct. 27. The resident said he had 21 signatures on the petition.
The residents said they didn’t expect parking to be allowed on Waverly Street when it turns into the business district, but they thought they should have some on-street parking near their houses and apartments.
“We pay rent. We own houses. We pay property taxes and we need a place to park,” one resident said.
Waverly Mayor Pat Ayres noted in this week’s meeting that the street department and the police department were the ones that the trustees needed input from on the issue.
“I’d ask (Trustee) Charlie (Havens) and (Trustee) Jerry (Sinsabaugh) to reach out and get feedback, and if there is not going to be any significant impact on what needs to be done, then if we need to open that part of the street up to 24-hour parking, we’ll follow the local law process and do that.”
“I spoke to Jack (Pond, Supervisor of the Street Department) about this and he said — and I agreed with him — I thought originally the signs were put up as a seasonal thing,” said Havens. “Then they just kind of stayed up. I think they wanted no parking on there during the winter months. I know he’d be pretty comfortable if it was one side of the street parking not both.”
Sinsabaugh was charged with contacting Waverly Chief of Police Dan Gelatt to get his input on the issue.
“If it’s going to be, basically, to make it so people can park there all the time and the other side is no parking, which it is, and both departments don’t think it’s going to affect public safety, then we’ll just follow the local law and change the parking on that section of the street,” said Ayres. “It’s not unreasonable.”
Village Attorney Betty Keene said she could draw up a draft for the trustees to consider at the board’s next meeting at 6:30 p.m., on Feb. 9.
“If it was acceptable you could schedule it for the following (meeting) for the public hearing,” she added.
The section of the street affected would be the west side all the way from 90 feet from the corner of Waverly and Chemung Street to Elizabeth Street (as it is currently from the LOOM to Broad Street).
