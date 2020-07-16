VALLEY — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is so excited to announce their collaboration with Rand Whipple’s Box of Light Studio to offer two socially distanced, multi-day workshops for your children entitled Summer with Rand! We hope you will come join us in the fun!
Calling all K-second authors, artists, and Lego maniacs! Children and parents who sign up to participate in our three-Day in-person Parent and Child Workshop, Creating a Digital Storybook, will have the opportunity to work together to create their very own digital storybook filled with animation, illustrations, and video. This workshop will take place under the pavilion at the Memorial Park in Towanda from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day beginning on Wednesday, July 29 and ending Friday, July 31. Parent and child teams will be spread out to comply with social distancing guidelines and masks will be required to be worn by all participants. The cost to register for this workshop is $15.
Our second workshop will offer your children with a unique opportunity to collaborate with other young filmmakers from a variety of locations if they sign up for our second workshop, entitled Green Screen Film. This workshop is a five-day virtual workshop for children ages 9 and up. Using Zoom, an online video conferencing platform, students will come together virtually to learn film-making, green screen, and how to storyboard and script their own film. By the end of the five-day session, students will celebrate their hard work upon the completion of one collaborative film. Participants will be provided with access to the Zoom workshop after they have signed up. Participants will also need a device to set up and access a free Zoom account and a video recording device such as a computer, smartphone, or tablet, as well as four to six pieces of bright green pasteboard to fully participate in this workshop. Workshop participants will meet virtually from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day beginning Tuesday, July 28 and ending Saturday, Aug. 1. The cost to register for this workshop is $20.
Call the BCRAC Office at 570.268.ARTS (2787) or send an email to programs@bcrac.org to register your child for a Summer with Rand workshop! Space for each of these workshops is limited. Registration and prepayment is required to reserve a spot for your child. Please keep in mind that due to the continuously changing COVID-19 restrictions, workshop details are subject to change.
Summer with Rand is made possible with support from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and United Way of Bradford County.
The BCRAC, established in 1976, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and supporting a thriving regional arts community by advocating for the Arts, cultivating quality arts programming and preserving Bradford County’s historic theatres as venues for performances, community events, and movies. For more information, visit BCRAC online at www.bcrac.org or www.facebook.com/BCRAC.
