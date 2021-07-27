SAYRE — An Athens man is now behind bars after he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it inside a Sayre bar on Monday evening.
Juan A. Barbosa, 47, has been charged with discharge of a firearm into occupied structure, a third degree felony; terroristic threats, a first degree misdemeanor; and simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, both second degree misdemeanors.
According to the Sayre Borough Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Milltown Inn at 10 p.m. on Monday after reports of shots fired and "one person down or shot."
Once they arrived on scene, the officers observed that the suspect, later identified as Barbosa, was being controlled by patrons of the bar and they proceeded to handcuff the suspect.
"Once Barbosa was taken into custody and removed from the bar, the fiream secured, we immediately checked to see if any innocent patrons were struck by gunfire. We were able to determine that no patrons nor (the) defendant (were) struck by gunfire," the police affidavit states.
Police then interviewed witnesses, one of which told them that Barbosa was allegedly "acting strange" and told other patrons that "he has all these 'bodies' in New Jersey.
According to police, the witness said he then "heard a gun get cocked" and Barbosa was holding it.
"I saw the gun get put away and at that point (Barbosa) said how many bodies he has on him again in New Jersey," the witness told police.
Police explained in the affidavit that "having bodies" is slang for having a body count or having killed people.
According to police, at that point Barbosa then took the gun back out and due to his intoxicated state, his statements about having bodies on him, and hearing and seeing a black semi-automatic handgun in his hand, the witness then took Barbosa to the ground by his neck and head.
Two witnesses said Barbosa had the gun in his hand while he was on the ground and began to struggle over the firearm. During this time, (another person) came to assist in removing the handgun from Barbosa's possession, according to the affidavit.
One witness said "I was bending his arm in an attempt to remove the handgun from his possession" and Barbosa was attempting to point it up. During this time the handgun fired one round in an easterly direction in the bar area of the floor and lower wall, according to police.
Two people were able to get the handgun from Barbosa, who was still trying to fight with other patrons, according to witness statements.
One person held Barbosa down by his neck and chest and waited for police to arrive.
One of the witnesses told police "I witnessed a strange man enter the bar. He approached me before to objectify women. After a short conversation he interacted with another person and they engaged in a physical altercation. The result was a weapon being pulled. I immediately ran up and subdued the weapon. The weapon was a small .380 or 9mm. He tried to point the weapon towards us and fired. The weapon discharged into the wall. I was able to secure the weapon. We held him to authorities arrived."
Another witness told police that Barbosa was talking poorly of women and she told him to stop talking like that. Barbosa then allegedly told her that he will "bury her." The witness was extremely alarmed and felt threatened by Barbosa's statement, according to the affidavit.
Barbosa was sent to the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
