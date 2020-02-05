ITHACA — Officials from Cornell University announced Monday that a student at the school has been tested for the 2019 Coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.
In a statement, university officials said a student presented symptoms that met the criteria for the test, which could take a full week to reveal results at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The student, who does not reside on campus, is currently in isolation, safe and receiving ongoing care, officials said.
Cornell is working in concert with the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) to monitor and support the health and safety of the individual and the broader community. Anyone who has had close contact, as defined by the CDC, with the individual will be contacted by TCHD.
Officials noted that the CDC continues to monitor the situation, and that symptoms of the virus can be similar to that of the flu.
Tioga County Public Health officials recently reminded area residents that the flu is a more present risk, as last month the county saw double the number of cases as compared to that time last year.
On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted that there are no confirmed cases of the virus in New York State — 11 individuals’ tests have returned negative, and six are still pending.
“Even though there are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in New York State, we continue to take every precaution necessary to ensure the health and safety of all New Yorkers,” Cuomo said. “While the risk to New Yorkers is still low, we urge everyone to remain vigilant, stay informed, follow the recommended steps to protect themselves and their families.”
