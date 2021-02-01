The Sayre Historical Society held its January meeting on January 12, 2021 at the museum. Society resident Mary Lou Palmer called the meeting to order and reported on communications received since the December meeting.
Tom Collins chairperson of the Annual Dinner committee reported that the dinner would not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steve Bowen chairperson of buildings and grounds asked for another person to be added to the alarm call list since the departure of Ted Pinkard from the board. Henry Farley was added to the list.
Bill Crocker chairperson the by-laws committee and the nominating committee has scheduled a meeting for the committees on January 19 at 6:00 pm,
Meade Murtland in the events committee report stated that a tentative schedule of events is planned but due to the current health crisis there is no calendar set. The committee will monitor and assess the situation as the year goes on.
Treasurer Steve Bowen reported that we received a grant for $8,000 from the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency to be used for advertising for 2021. We also received a grant from the Bradford County United Way for $5,500. Steve further reported that the annual Building Fund drive was highly successful. There were 87 gifts to the drive this year.
Henry Farley was named chair of the Gift Shop committee and is working at restocking some of the hats and clothing items that are low in stock or depleted.
Mary Lou Palmer reported on membership. Dues are due and reminders will be mailed out soon for renewals.
The society received a memorial for Mary Ellen Griffin Landy.
Mike Frantz reported that the Winter issue of the Quarterly was printed and mailed. Mary Lou Palmer commented on the article reprinted in this issue on the Spanish Flu pandemic written by Beryl Boardman Cleary and first printed in the Spring 1995 issue of the Quarterly. Mike Frantz reported that he is trying to incorporate articles from past issues in his planning for the magazine.
Aaron Dickson reported that he recently saw a video online done by Joe Scaglione that is a tour of the Sayre Historical Society Museum. Joe Scaglione a noted photographer and videographer in the area features the society from time to time in his online posts.
Meade Murtland reported that the Sayre Historical Society website www.sayrehistoricalsciety.org has been updated and looks good with the recent changes.
Mike Frantz reported on recent gifts to the society in the collections report:
Black and White 35mm negatives showing railroad activity and buildings in Sayre, c. 1979-82 given by Paul Templeton. “World War II Memories” insert to the Sayre Evening Times, May 1994, given by James Nobles. Directory of patriotic banners in Sayre Borough, given by Henry Farley.
Mike Frantz reported on Facebook posts of photos and statistics for the period:
LVRR gas-electric at Sayre (1,895 people reached, 259 engagements, 15 shares). Stanley Stark (1,279 people reached, 173 engagements, 12 shares). Russell Chaffee (2,071 people reached, 462 engagements, 18 shares). “Doc” Rice (1,238 people reached, 195 engagements, 13 shares). 1994 board of directors— (1,516 people reached, 219 engagements, 8 shares). Please visit the Sayre Historical Facebook site to see these posts.
The Sayre Historical Society is located in the historic Lehigh Valley Passenger Station in downtown Sayre. The society is a recipient agency of the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency, The Bradford County United Way and the Endless Mountains Heritage Region. The museum is currently closed and will reopen in some form in the spring.
