Tioga principal praises staff as student scores keep rising

TIOGA — Fresh off the heels of his high school being named one of the top high schools in the country, Tioga Central Principal Josh Roe touched on some of the students’ 2019 Regents exams test scores and trends for the past four years.
Specifically, Roe outlined data that illustrated, especially over the past two years, that the vast majority of students have scored in the 80s, 90s and even perfect 100s in most of the district’s subjects — with only a few outliers in subjects such as chemistry and physics.
“I firmly believe that we have the best geology teacher in the state,” he said. “This person is just phenomenal and a total rock star.”
For the past two years, 92 percent of Tioga Central high school students put up passing grades, with between 40 and 41 percent exhibiting mastery — meaning they score an 85 or higher on their tests.
In fact, in the subject of Algebra, Tioga Central High School is the only school in its BOCES region that does not have at least one student scoring under a 65, and over 70 percent of the students scored marks over 80.
Roe explained that, in order to reach these numbers, the district has made the following instructional program changes over the past few years:
• Doubled down on small group, targeted AIS (Academic Intervention Services).
• Created an integrated science to mirror the math program.
• Culture of growth.
• Tough decisions.
• Connecting with kids on a personal level is a priority.
“You as a board have made some really hard decisions,” he said. “I know it hasn’t been fun. We’ve let some great people go who, just for one reason or another, weren’t able to get the job done.”
Roe also praised the AIS sessions, stating that they are much more effective than traditional study halls.
Additionally, the principal explained that he believes the improvements are due to factors such as:
• Having a staff that does not just go through the motions.
• Having teachers that are willing to take a look at, accept and work on weaknesses.
• Celebrating each other’s successes.
• Possessing a sense of value for everyone in the process.
• Utilizing the school as the center of the student’s universe.
“That last one we need to work on, and it’s getting more difficult,” said Roe, casting the majority of blame on social media.
But overall, Roe noted that he took pride in working with his staff to utilize and dig into the testing data available to point out advantages as well as deficiencies across the board to better position Tioga Central’s students for success.
