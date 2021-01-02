Bradford County has added five more to its death toll, bringing the new total to 56 connected to the COVID-19 virus according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county has added 124 confirmed cases of the virus since Dec. 28, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 2,638 since March. The Department of Health also reported 450 cases that are considered probable.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) added 27 confirmed cases over the last four days, bringing its total to 531. There are also 38 cases that are considered probable in the Sayre area.
Athens (18810) is now up to 341 confirmed cases after adding 13 cases since the 28th. There are also 29 probable cases in Athens, according to the DOH.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county (with new cases since Dec. 28 in parentheses) include:
• Canton — 200 (up 10)
• Columbia Cross Roads — 92 (up 3)
• Gillett — 160 (up 3)
• Laceyville — 67 (up 8)
• Milan — 53 (up 3)
• Monroeton — 74 (up 5)
• New Albany — 50 (up 8)
• Rome — 78 (up 1)
• Towanda — 350 (up 13)
• Troy — 281 (up 16)
• Ulster — 96 (up 1)
• Wyalusing — 120 (up 6)
• Wysox — 39 (no change)
In addition, Tioga County Pa. numbers of note include Wellsboro with 532 confirmed cases, Mansfield with 234 cases, Westfield with 122 cases and Blossburg checking in with 116 cases. Tioga County has reported 1,780 confirmed cases.
Across the border in New York, there was one more death related to the coronavirus reported in Chemung County in the last nine days.
With one additional death, the county has now lost 65 residents due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.
Chemung County also reported 60 new confirmed cases on Jan. 1, bringing its total to 4,560 since March. Out of those cases, 160 are considered active, according to the county. Of the 4,560, 122 are in the Town of Chemung and 35 are in Van Etten
There are currently 44 individuals remaining hospitalized in the county as they battle the virus, while 4,335 have recovered.
Tioga County has added 101 confirmed cases of COVID in the last four days, bringing its total to 1,700.
There are currently 207 active cases, an increase of 27 since Dec. 28, while 470 Tioga County residents are in mandatory quarantine at this time and 1,439 have recovered.
The death toll, still at 64, has remained steady over the past 21 days.
