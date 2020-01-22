HARRISBURG — State Rep. Tina Pickett announced on Tuesday that several local fire departments and Greater Valley Emergency Medical Services will be receiving state thousands of dollars in grant funds.
In total, 41 fire departments and ambulance associations in the 110th Legislative District will share nearly $466,000 in state funding to tackle capital projects, train personnel and reduce debt.
“Our dedicated first responders provide life-saving services in the region, and for that we are very grateful,” said Pickett. “I am pleased we are able to support these hard-working groups with additional funding from the state so they can continue to serve our communities.”
The following fire and EMS companies in the 110th District received grants.
Bradford County
Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company — $11,920.
Athens Borough Diahoga Hose Company No. 6 — $11,920.
Athens Borough Protection Hose Company No. 1 — $11,920.
Sayre Engine Company No. 1 — $11,509.
Sayre Howard Elmer Hose Company No. 4 — $11,646.
Sayre J.E. Wheelock Hose Company No. 5 — $11,509.
South Waverly Fire Department 1 — $11,509.
Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company — $11,509.
Ulster Sheshequin Fire Association — $11,783.
Greater Valley EMS — $9,192.
Greater Valley Fire Company (EMS Rescue) — $12,057.
Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company — $11,509.
Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department — $11,509.
LeRaysville Pike Volunteer Fire Department — $11,509.
Monroe Hose Company — $12,057.
New Albany Volunteer Fire Company — $12,331.
North Towanda Fire and Rescue Volunteers Inc. — $12,331.
Towanda Fire Department — $12,057.
Vigilante Engine Company No. 1 — $11,509.
Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc. — $11,509.
Wilmot Fire Company Inc. — $12,605.
Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company — $11,509.
Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department — $11,509.
Wysox Volunteer Fire Company — $12,742.
Sullivan County
Dushore Fire Company No. 1 — $12,057.
Dushore Fire Company No. 1 EMS — $9,192.
Eagles Mere Volunteer Fire Company Ambulance Association — $9,192.
Eagles Mere Volunteer Fire Company — $11,509.
Endless Winds Volunteer Fire Company Inc. — $11,783.
Forksville Volunteer Fire Company — $11,783.
Hillsgrove Volunteer Fire Company — $11,509.
Laporte Borough Volunteer Fire Company — $11,509.
Laporte Borough Volunteer Fire Company EMS — $9,192.
Mildred Ambulance Association — $9,192.
Mildred Volunteer Fire Company — $11,783.
Muncy Valley Area Volunteer Fire Company — $11,783.
Muncy Valley Area Volunteer Fire Company EMS — $9,192.
Susquehanna County
Hop Bottom Hose Company — $12,879.
Little Meadows Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Squad — $11,509.
Little Meadows Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Squad EMS — $9,192.
Rush Volunteer Fire Department Inc. — $11,509.
The funding is part of an ongoing grant program created by the Legislature. Projects eligible for funding include construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training or reduction of existing debt. All grants are generated from slot machine gaming proceeds, and not General Fund tax revenue.
Fire and ambulance companies are reminded that in order to receive grants and retain their eligibility for the program, paperwork must be submitted back to the Office of the State Fire Commissioner by Feb. 28.
