Driving under the influence
SAYRE — A Sayre woman is facing DUI-related charges and summary traffic offenses following an incident that occurred on Stevenson Street in Sayre on Dec. 28.
According to Sayre Police, Donna Marie Tracy, 59, was charged following a one-vehicle accident on that roadway. Tracy’s blood-alcohol content level at the time of the incident was 0.178 percent.
Tracy was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 6.
Theft
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Cambridge Springs, Pa., woman is facing various theft charges following an incident that occurred on Elmira Street in Athens Township on Jan. 10.
According to township police, Sabrina Marie Tenecyk, 34, was charged after she allegedly stole $200 using her boyfriend’s debit card.
Tenecyk was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 17.
Simple assault
SAYRE — A Sayre man is facing charges of simple assault and harassment following an incident that occurred at a Plummer Street residence on Feb. 4.
According to Sayre Police, Isaiah Jamal Stewart, 19, was charged after he allegedly punched a female victim.
Stewart was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley is scheduled for Feb. 18.
