SAYRE — A Binghamton man faces charges following a disturbance at the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn in Sayre Borough.
According to Sayre Borough police, officers were dispatched to the Spring Street hotel around 1:32 p.m. Sunday for a report of yelling and screaming on the fourth floor. Police noted that they could hear the screaming from the hotel’s parking lot, and requested assistance from other neighboring police departments.
On the fourth floor, where the screams were reported, police said there was a strong smell of marijuana and what sounded like fighting coming from room 429.
David Chara Ross, 37, of Binghamton, opened the door when police knocked. Four other people in the room continued screaming at each other. Ross was patted down for weapons, but tried to get out of the room multiple times and eventually had to be tackled, although he continued to struggle. Another man in the room started heading toward the officer during Ross’ arrest and had to be stopped by another officer.
According to police, Ross admitted to having a .22 caliber firearm, which was later found in his coat pocket with the slide forward and hammer back. A magazine with nine rounds was also found in the coat.
The four others in the room, who were not immediately identified, were detained due to the hostile environment and told they were being arrested for disorderly conduct. They “yelled and screamed uncontrollably” as officers brought them down to the patrol cars, according to the criminal complaint, and two continued to yell and kick the holding cell door once taken to the Sayre Police Department.
The individuals were taken back to the hotel to grab their belongings, according to police. At this time, officers said they spotted a baggie of suspected marijuana and ecstasy.
Officers noted that Ross is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning a firearm. Police said Ross was aware of the restriction, but told them he bought the gun for protection.
Ross was charged with felony for the prohibited possession of a firearm and the misdemeanors for resisting arrest/other law enforcement and disorderly conduct–engaging in fighting.
He was taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility where he was unable to post a $50,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.