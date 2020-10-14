SAYRE — The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT) is seeking applications for grants that will benefit the youth of Tioga County, New York. These grants will be awarded from the Floyd Hooker Youth Fund at the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. The 2020 amount available to grant is $21,600. This is open to governmental or non-profit organizations that benefit the youth of Tioga County, NY.
Floyd Hooker was a resident of Owego, N.Y. who dedicated a portion of his estate to benefit the children and youth of Tioga County.
An application may be obtained from CFTT’s website www.twintierscf.org or by contacting us at info@twintierscf.org or by calling us at (570) 888-4759. You may also write to us at CFTT, 104 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, PA 18840.
The deadline for filing an application is Thursday, Oct. 15 by 5 p.m. The 2020 grant recipients must have completed their grant report before a new application.
Founded in 2003, the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves 5 counties, Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties, Pa. and Tioga County, New York. The Foundation is committed to building philanthropic resources that will sustain healthy and vital communities now and into the future. The Foundation currently manages over 110 funds valued at over $7 million dollars and has awarded over $1.2 million in grants and scholarships since inception, positively impacting hundreds of lives in the region. For more information on its work in the community contact Suzanne Lee at 570.888.4759.
