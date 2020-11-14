The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office will have office hours today from 8 a.m. to noon. The Sheriff’s Office will be open to process Conceal Carry Permits only.
This opportunity allows those who work during the week and cannot make it to the Sheriff’s Office before closing time to apply for their permit or renew their permit.
