ASHLAND — The Town of Ashland Board met at the town hall the second Thursday of February, beginning in-person meetings again.
Meetings are open to the public at the usual time of 7 p.m.
When the town paid the village for fire services according to their fire protection contract, the clerks realized that the fire contract between the Town of Ashland and Village of Wellsburg was never actually signed.
The village has signed the contract, and the town board approved the motion to sign the contract, legitimizing the $64,770 payment for equipment and protection.
The main discussion of the meeting was town property taxes. In the previous meeting, Supervisor Vern Robinson had mentioned that homeowners registering additions with code enforcement hardly add revenue for the town apart from initial registration fees.
One board member commented that this statement from the last meeting implied that the added value to property would not go on the tax roll. Supervisor Robinson clarified that added value would be added to the tax roll, but because of a low equalization rate, the addition would hardly be noticed.
However, if a reevaluation of the town were conducted, values of additions would be added to the tax base at full value. The topic of reevaluation caught the attention of the board as one board member commented that at least one house in town is not even on the tax roll. While a reevaluation would raise property owners’ taxes, it would even out the tax burden currently distributed in the Town of Ashland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.