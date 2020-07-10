ATHENS — While much of the state’s attention is focused on the presidential election in November, there is also a race for representative of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, currently represented by Fred Keller.
One of Keller’s challengers is Libertarian candidate Liz Terwilliger, who met with voters at the Mad Hatter Cafe in Athens on Thursday evening.
“I’m running because I want to see change,” Terwilliger said. “I want to change the power balance in Washington from the politicians back to the people.”
She has several ideas on how to do that.
One of those is setting a congressional term limit, with the intention of keeping an equal amount of power among all representatives.
“If I’m in Congress and can only run for two terms, then I can’t amass personal power over a 20-year career, and a representative from one district doesn’t have power over another,” she said. “They allow for more diversity in representatives, because there is more turnover.”
“I think we need to listen to more people,” she added. “The same people get listened to over and over again, and then we get the same solutions — or lack of solutions — for problems. If we have more voices at the table, then we can get more perspective on problems.”
If elected, Terwilliger also intends to push for single-issue legislation.
She says this also makes it easier for representatives to vote in a way that their constituents agree with, as some people will support one portion of the legislation, but not another.
“(We) can understand what is being voted on, because it’s one issue,” she said. “We can hold our representatives accountable.”
One example she cited was the recent attempt at passing police reform legislation.
“(It) irritated me to no end, because both parties put up policies that they knew the other party wouldn’t support (and blamed) the other party for obstruction,” she said. “In the meantime nothing gets done.”
Because she is running as a third party candidate, Terwilliger will need to amass approximately 1,800 signatures on a petition in order to appear on the ballot in November.
“I don’t really fit in with the Democrats because I’m very passionate about the Second Amendment, and I don’t really fit in with Republicans because I’m very passionate about social justice and equality, so the Libertarians just fit me,” she said.
Terwilliger is joined in challenging Keller by Democratic candidate Lee Griffin.
