ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Elmira man and woman are facing various charges following a string of attempted thefts at the Elmira Street Walmart dating back to October 2018.
According to Athens Township Police, Jessica Lynn Parker, 32, and James Carlton Woodham, 62, were each charged in the original October incident with retail theft, criminal attempt of retail theft, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy.
During that incident, which specifically occurred on Oct. 19, 2018, Parker and Woodham were observed by Walmart asset protection personnel attempting to leave the store with a shopping cart of 93 various items of store merchandise valued at $823.91 without paying for them, police said.
When confronted by store personnel, the pair left the shopping cart behind and fled the scene, stated police.
On May 16, Parker and Woodham returned to Walmart, with Parker wearing a wig consisting of black, straight, shoulder-length hair.
Police said approximately 40 minutes after entering the store, Woodham exited the building and lingered outside while Parker pushed a cart with nearly $340 worth of merchandise between two closed registers.
When Parker was confronted by a Walmart employee asking for a receipt, she handed the employee a receipt from Lowe’s and proceeded to exit the store, where she met with Woodham and fled the scene in a vehicle, said police.
As a result of this incident, Parker was charged with criminal conspiracy and retail theft, police stated.
In a third incident, which took place on June 15, police said Woodham was observed entering the store with no items. He then proceeded to take a container of motor oil from a shelf, make no attempt to pay for it and “return” the item using a receipt. As a result, Woodham was given $20.76 by the service desk cashier.
As a result of this incident, Woodham was charged with receiving stolen property and theft by deception.
Parker and Woodham were arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Friday. Parker was remanded to Bradford County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail from her involvement in the first and second incidents, while Woodham was sent to jail in lieu of $50,000 bail for his involvement in the first and third incidents.
Both individuals are scheduled to appear before Judge Hurley for preliminary hearings on Aug. 13.
