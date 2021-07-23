Theft
An Owego man faces retail theft charges after allegedly stealing from the Athens Township Walmart on Oct. 1, 2020.
According to the Athens Township police, a Walmart asset protection associate noticed a man, later identified as 38-year-old Brian Michael Leuenberger, leaving the store very quickly carrying an I-Robot Roomba cleaner. Upon reviewing footage, the APA found that Leuenberger left the store without paying and got into a vehicle waiting for him at the entrance.
The value of the stolen merchandise was $329. Police also discovered that Leuenberger had an active arrest warrant out of New York State for violating his parole.
Leuenberger faces the charges of misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 13.
Burglary and criminal trespassing
A Wellsburg man faces burglary charges after allegedly breaking into the Sayre Borough Police Department impound lot on June 6.
The man was identified as 42-year-old Noah M. Gee. According to Sayre Borough police, two patrolmen in the area of the impound lot found a maroon Saturn sedan parked in the Camco manufacturing lot near the impound lot. The patrolmen then found Gee running up a nearby street only a few hundred yards from the impound lot. Gee had been arrested earlier that morning for driving under the influence and his vehicle was placed in the impound lot for inspection.
A hypodermic needle that was earlier found in Gee’s vehicle was gone and the door was slightly ajar, police said. The patrolmen then pulled over the Saturn for a routine traffic stop and spoke to the driver. The driver admitted to dropping Gee off and, in a written statement, relayed that Gee said that he needed his car and didn’t care what he needed to do to get it.
Gee faces charges of felony burglary, felony criminal tresspassing, misdemeanor tampering with evidence, and misdemeanor obstructing with administrative law. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 6.
Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges after an altercation on Bridge Street in Towanda at around 9:45 a.m. on July 15.
The suspect was identified by the Pennsylvania State Police as 33-year-old Dustin Kenneth Boner. Police reported that Boner wrapped his hand around the victim’s neck and then stuck his hand in her mouth so that she could not scream. The victim told police that she could not breathe and had to force his hands away.
Police found scratches inside the victim’s mouth and a bruise on her neck.
Boner is being charged with felony strangualton, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for July 26.
DUI
A Towanda man faces charges of driving under the influence after being pulled over for improper sunscreening on April 26 at around 8:54 p.m. on Main Street in Towanda Borough.
Pennsylvania State Police identified the man as 46-year-old Walter S. Yates. According to police, Yates showed signs of being under the influence and confirmed to the police that he consumed methamphetamine earlier in the day.
Yates was placed under arrest and transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus. Blood tests confirmed that 41 ml. of amphetamine and 240 ml. of methamphetamine were present in his blood at the time of the draw.
Yates is being charged with misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance – schedule 2 or 3, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, summary careless driving; and summary improper sunscreening.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 30.
Theft
A Binghamton man faces theft charges after allegedly stealing a cell phone on Feb. 16 at 4:15 p.m. at the Bradford County Courthouse.
The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office reported that a member of the cleaning staff had their cell phone stolen. Deputies identified the suspect as 53-year-old Gary K. Isabel, who was shown on security footage entering the storage room, and then later was caught with the phone in the courthouse.
Isabel is being charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking movable property and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 7.
Trespassing
A Towanda woman and man face criminal trespassing charges after allegedly breaking into a vacant apartment on Main Street at around 9:45 p.m. on June 21.
According to Towanda Borough Police, 29-year-old Emily Isabelle Sites and 39-year-old Thomas Eugene McGowan were apprehended while they were in the bathroom of the apartment. Sites and McGowan are being charged with felony; criminal trespassing – breaking into a structure, and felony criminal trespassing – entering a structure. Their preliminary hearings were scheduled for July 7.
Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges after an incident reported on May 13.
The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Keith Howard Kissell, whom Towanda Borough Police reported struck a young boy in the face.
Kissell is being charged with a misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Marajuana
A Monroeton woman faces possession charges after a marajuna plant was allegedly found in her home.
The woman was identified as 49-year-old Gyla Renee Stroud. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were trying to locate her husband who allegedly fled and eluded an officer when they found found two marajuna plants in the basement.
Stroud is being charged with misdemeanor marajuna. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Resisting Arrest
A Towanda man faces resisting arrest charges after fleeing from police on June 1, at 12:27 p.m. on Beebe Road in Monroe Township.
The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Daniel Stroud. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to serve a mental health warrant on Stroud. Upon arrival, police began to pat Stroud down and then he fled. Stroud was pursued for about a half mile before he was taken down and brought into custody. Stroud is being charged with a misdemeanor resisting arrest.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.