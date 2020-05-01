TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners were joined by Sheriff CJ Walters, Judge Maureen Beirne and Director of Public Safety Bob Barnes for their meeting on Thursday, during which they discussed plans to begin reopening the county.
A recent Pennsylvania Supreme Court order determined that courthouses can begin opening on May 4.
“We are going to begin what will amount to a soft opening of the county courthouse to the public,” Commissioner Daryl Miller said. “That being said, there are going to be some details involved in that.”
Current court activities are being conducted digitally over the video conferencing program Zoom or over the phone. While the Bradford County Courthouse will technically be open, people are encouraged to continue using alternate methods to conduct court business in order to minimize the number of people in the building.
“The commissioners, Sheriff Walters and I have discussed … protocols to limit person-to-person contact and have appropriate social distancing in matters that require in-person appearances in court,” Judge Beirne said. “The courthouse will be open to people with bona fide business, basically.”
Anyone who believes they should conduct in-person business must call ahead to the specific office and make an appointment. People that need to go to multiple offices within the courthouse need to make appointments with each of them individually.
Walters discussed protocols for entering the building, as all visitors are required to go through a security checkpoint in a confined area.
He encouraged people to leave anything they do not need in their vehicles.
“The less interruption that we have coming in — especially with other people coming in — is going to be better,” he said.
Bradford County is also planning for local businesses to reopen as well.
“We’ve tracked up to this point, several different areas in which to monitor the spread COVID virus locally. We’ve tracked our employees and we’ve tracked our business community,” Director of Public Safety Bob Barnes said. “We’re now at the point where we can look forward to the governor’s guidelines and CDC guidelines.”
The county Progress Authority will administer surveys to gauge how the openings go.
“The surveys that we have out to the business community … will give us great insight as to what the impact is of the first opening,” Barnes said. “We have to be very careful from a public safety standpoint, and monitor what happens in the next couple of weeks to make sure that we don’t slip back or progress into a worse situation.”
There are currently 31 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County.
“We’re very thankful that our numbers are where they’re at,” Miller said.
