Two distinguished Troy School District employees were recently honored at a luncheon by the Bradford-Sullivan County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School (PASR) Retirees.
They were nominated by Dr. Amy Martell, Troy Area School District Superintendent, to receive the Lauretta Woodson Awards. Mrs. Jennifer Gilbert is a third grade learning support teacher. She co-teaches in the math and ELA inclusion classrooms.
Mrs. Gilbert is very insightful in terms of what supports and resources students need to be successful learners. She has that innate sense of when to push and when to hold steady. Mrs. Gilbert has developed the wisdom of how to get the most out of her students and colleagues.
Mrs. Bettina Campbell is a Title I aide in the Troy Intermediate School. Mrs. Campbell is a dynamic aide who connects with students in a very effective fashion. She is positive, caring, compassionate, intelligent, professional and inspiring. Students feel safe and cared for by Mrs. Campbell. These are the traits which enable her to be effective in helping students learn. They received a framed certificate and gift card presented by Shirley Allis, Chapter President. The awards are granted “in appreciation for the dedication and outstanding service demonstrated by school employees.”
Lauretta Woodson was active at all levels of the PASR after retiring from her years as a high school and college educator in Pennsylvania. The bequest she left supports this recognition offered annually on a rotating basis to educators and support staff members in the local chapter’s area school districts.
A Canton School District employee was recently honored at a luncheon by the Bradford-Sullivan County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (PASR). Ryan Van Noy, a third grade teacher, was awarded the PASR Educational Grant of $150.00 for a Single Grow Light Stand and Tray for use in his science classes. This will enhance the students study of plant life.
