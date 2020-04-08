SAYRE — Sayre Borough will resume curbside recycling collection on Monday, April 13 in Zone 2 (Wednesday’s Trash Collection Route) and Friday, April 17th in Zone 1 (Monday’s Trash Collection Route).
The borough will also begin curbside yard waste collection in Zones 1 and 2 on Friday, April 17 and in Zone 3 on Friday, April 24.
Curbside recycling collection for residents living in Zone 3 (Thursday’s Trash Collection Route) is scheduled for Monday, April 20 and yard waste collection in Zone 3 will be on Friday, April 24.
The borough’s drop-off recycling and yard waste facility remains closed until further notice.
“The Borough’s Department of Public Works truly appreciates everyone’s cooperation and understanding during the past month to ensure the safety of our employees and the public,” a press release said.
