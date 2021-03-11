SAYRE BOROUGH — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Valley and the entire country hard last year, Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett and members of the Sayre Borough Council were looking to bring some joy back to the community.
That is why Sayre officials worked hard to bring back the Fourth of July fireworks display that was previously a staple of the Valley for years. The July 4th show was in addition to the fireworks held during the annual End of Summer Celebration held in late August.
Jarrett is now working to plan another Fourth of July holiday fireworks show, as he presented during Monday’s Sayre Borough Council workshop meeting.
This year’s event is scheduled for sundown on Saturday, July 3 and, like last year’s event, will launch from a location that will be closed off to the public.
Although the borough puts up its own money for the show, Jarrett is starting to reach out to potential sponsors to help cover costs. Last year, he said the borough ended up spending $2,500 for the display.
“I think it’s fantastic,” said Councilwoman Cori Belles.
While she heard that many enjoyed the show last year, she also heard from some residents that they were unable to see the fireworks from their homes, and asked if they could launch from a different location that might be more universally visible.
According to Jarrett, other locations have been considered, such as a private property that was offered on Sayre Hill, but the borough wanted to make sure it could launch from an area without risk of property damage, among other factors.
However, with the fireworks launching from the Guthrie parking lot on Sayre’s east side, he said residents can find locations where they have better visibility.
“This could be a good opportunity for school district organizations to host some kind of event on school property, on Brock Street, between the practice field and parking lots,” said Jarrett.
With last year’s fireworks approval having come around the beginning of June, Jarrett said there were some who were willing to sponsor the show if they had more time. Now, he said, they have nearly four months to prepare.
“I think moving forward with End of Summer (Celebration), when we get that back on, we can generate some money from that event to offset this as well,” said Jarrett.
“Maybe we can continue to keep doing this,” he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.