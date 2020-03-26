HORNBY — On March 24 at approximately 10 a.m., the New York State Police at Painted Post investigated a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on West Hill Road in the Town of Hornby. According to police, initial investigations revealed that a Casella Waste Management garbage truck was traveling westbound and left the roadway, striking a number of trees.
The operator, identified as 24-year-old Tony Horton of Sayre, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
The New York State Police along with the NYSP Troop E Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit were assisted at the scene by the Town of Hornby and Village of Painted Post Fire Departments, AMR Ambulance and Rinwalske Towing.
