SAYRE — Litchfield Township Supervisor Jeffrey Agnew is facing charges following an incident that occurred at the Sayre Borough Police Department Wednesday morning.
Agnew, 58, was charged with disorderly conduct, a third-degree misdemeanor, and a summary count of criminal trespass for his role in the incident, which took place at approximately 10:30 a.m. that morning.
According to Sayre police, the incident began when Agnew came to the station at that time and began yelling at a dispatcher that he needed to make two complaints that his fence on Linden Street had been damaged by a motor vehicle and he was never notified.
Police said the dispatcher informed Agnew that he would check which officer handled the incident so Agnew could call him, and Agnew seemed “very upset” and replied, “why should I call him? He’d better call me.”
Agnew then stated that he was a taxpayer and asked why he was being discriminated against, police said. The dispatcher asked what he meant and Agnew complained that his towing company (Furman and Jones) was one of three towing companies in the area and his never gets called for accident scenes.
At this point, officers intervened and stated that they did not know what he was talking about, and Agnew said the alleged discrimination had been going on for over 20 years.
Police said officers explained to him that the accident procedure entails officers asking people who they want to tow their vehicle, and if they don’t know the companies, they are advised who is available and asked to pick one. If the vehicle is involved in a criminal investigation, then the investigating officer decides which towing company is called.
Police stated that Agnew continued ranting about how his business was discriminated against, and officers invited Agnew into the office to discuss the matter.
Inside the office, Agnew continued to make similar statements and said the discrimination stemmed from an incident on the Packer Avenue bridge over 20 years ago, and the police chief at that time said Agnew’s business would never be called again.
Officers related to Agnew that they had no knowledge of the incident in question, but Agnew stated that he had proof of the alleged discrimination — that people tell him “all the time” that when they request his towing services that Sayre police officers say “no, a different service is being called.”
Officers then requested the names of the individuals or officers involved in these remarks, but Agnew said he did not have the names.
Agnew then stated that he would sue Sayre Borough if the discrimination continued, and officers informed Agnew that, since he had threatened civil litigation, the discussion was over and Agnew was asked to leave the station.
Police said Agnew then started to leave the station but then stopped in the outer office and began to argue with officers over whether he actually had to leave the office.
Officers eventually advised Agnew that if he didn’t leave the station, he would be arrested on trespassing and disorderly conduct charges.
Agnew still refused to leave the facility and was subsequently arrested, and two officers were needed to detain him.
Once in a holding cell, Agnew complained of elbow pain but refused medical treatment. Officers called for an ambulance anyway, and Agnew again refused treatment, but he did advise medical personnel that he takes anger medication and took less than the required amount that day.
Some time later, Agnew apologized to officers for arriving at the office “very emotional and upset about his fence.” He added that he “just got out of control” and stated that he was “sorry for what I did.”
Agnew was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley and remanded on non-monetary bail. A preliminary hearing before Judge Hurley is scheduled for Aug. 27.
