ATHENS — The holiday season is a time for families to come together — and for one family in Athens, there is plenty to celebrate this Christmas.
Athens residents Vernon and Pearl Vanderpool are welcoming home their son Jon, a 1988 Athens High graduate, and his daughter, Lauren, who helped her Rowan County, North Carolina softball team win a Little League World Series title over the summer.
Lauren, a lead-off hitter for the Rowan County squad, was second on the team with a .467 batting average and a .661 on-base percentage this summer. She would lead the team with 30 runs scored and 17 stolen bases, and was tied for the team lead with 15 RBIs.
In the Little League World Series, Lauren hit an inside-the-park home run in one game — which led to her being the No. 4 play on the ESPN Sportscenter’s Top 10 Plays on August 12.
“I wish I had the words to describe it, but I just do not. Nothing I can say seems do it justice,” said Jon Vanderpool on getting to watch his daughter play at the LLWS. “The pride I felt watching Lauren and the team achieve something they worked so hard for was amazing.”
Jon was extremely proud of how hard Lauren and her teammates worked to get to the World Series.
“After the team lost in the Southeast Regional the year before, Lauren and her friend Campbell worked hard to get back to that point and win it to get to the World Series,” said Jon, who lives in Mooresville, North Carolina along with his wife Nancy and their two children. “Lauren worked harder than any child I had ever seen to get herself ready for the challenge. There were times I had to tell her to hold back and not burn herself out but she just continued to drive herself to get better.”
While winning a world series title was special, one thing Lauren took away from the experience was the friendships she and her teammates made.
“The memory that stood out the most to me this summer was making new friends from other teams that were from other states or different countries all together. Some of my teammates and I made connections with the girls from the other teams that are very strong,” said Lauren, who helped the RoCo squad go a perfect 17-0 this summer. “Our team made a strong bond with team from Europe-Africa and Oregon. At night in our hotel before our curfew, we hung out with the other teams and got each other’s contact information so we can talk to each other and stay connected after the World Series.”
Going from playing at a local little league field to a game on national television can be intimidating for some players, but Lauren explained that she was ready for the spotlight.
“I was not too scared because last year my team and I had cameras on us in our Regional tournament in Georgia,” Lauren said. “Sadly, we did not make it to the Softball World Series (in 2018), but I was excited to actually have the chance to make it onto national TV. It was an amazing experience to be shown on cameras in front of millions of people. That was a little nerve-wracking but (last year’s experience) helped me go into this year’s games more relaxed.”
The RoCo softball team’s journey from districts to the Little League World Series was a family affair for the Vanderpools.
“One other thing I am very proud of is my son Ryan is one of Lauren’s biggest fans, if not her biggest fan. He was there supporting her all the way and would take time to work with her by playing catch, pitching to her or just giving her guidance along the way,” said Jon. “Ryan actually helped me coach her travel softball team and helped Lauren and the team get better. This summer was a very rewarding (time) for my family. My wife and I have been blessed with two wonderful children.”
During the World Series, Lauren and her teammates had plenty of support up here in the Valley — and she has fond memories of her time visiting her grandparents in Athens.
“Visiting my grandma and my grandpa makes me feel like a lucky person. I say this because my grandparents are two of the kindest-hearted people I have ever met and anyone has ever met,” Lauren said. “Some memories I have had with my grandparents are celebrating Christmas and other holidays with them. I also had the best memories when I was playing with my older brother when we were little at the downtown Athens playground that our grandparents took us to.”
It shouldn’t be a surprise that Lauren is an outstanding softball player and loves to compete — she says it runs in the family.
“To this day, my family and grandparents love to play cards with each other. I love it the most knowing how competitive we get but we still have a lot of fun,” Lauren said.
For Jon, a trip back to Athens will certainly bring back some great memories. Whether it was playing basketball for the Athens High Bulldogs alongside teammates Mike Adams, Rob Gentile and John Greenfield or coaching at Athens Little League, he was active on the court and in the field during his time in the Valley.
“The team name was the Bulldogs when I was in high school. I played varsity for a part of the 1986 year as a sophomore and all of 1987 and 1988. The 1988 team was very good and lost in the championship to Troy,” Jon recalled.
“I also coached Little League baseball my senior year at the Athens Little League where my father was Vice President. We spent a lot of time at the Athens Little League Field. The time I spent at the Athens Little League field with my family and friends is one of the best memories I have of the Valley.”
After she spends a few days here in the Valley celebrating with her Athens family, Lauren will head back to North Carolina — and she has some big goals that she will be working to achieve.
“My next goal for softball is trying to get a scholarship for softball from any school, preferably Oklahoma State, Florida or the University of Alabama,” Lauren said. “My lifetime goal is to keep on getting straight As until I get out of college. I know these two goals will be hard to accomplish, but I am up for it. I will do anything to accomplish these goals.”
