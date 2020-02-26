Tioga County Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition is working to bring the third Annual Black Balloon Day back to Tioga County to raise awareness for drug addiction.
Black Balloon Day is a national event, bringing awareness to deaths caused by drug overdoses and addiction. In memory of those individuals and families who have been affected by drug abuse, this event also encourages community members to stand in solidarity. As important as it is to increase awareness and education about the extent of drug abuse in our community, it is just as important to let people know that they are not alone.
To participate in Black Balloon Day on Friday, March 6, hang a black balloon in front of your home and/or business to show support for all those who have been impacted by drug abuse. Please share a picture of your balloon in front of your home and/or business on Facebook and tag us @TiogaASAP.
Balloons will be available for pick up at Valley United Presbyterian Church at 459 Park Ave. in Waverly from 9 a.m. until noon.
