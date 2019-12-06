SAYRE — A search warrant executed by Sayre Borough Police on Nov. 25 resulted in the arrest of a Sayre man wanted on drug charges.
Gregory James Vandyke, 40, was charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver; and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possesion of drug paraphernalia following an incident that occurred on Sept. 7.
Vandyke was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Nov. 27 and sent to the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing in front of Hurley is set for Dec. 10.
According to police, a confidential informant said that Vandyke had a large amount methamphetamine in his North Thomas Ave. apartment.
The CI told police he had just left the suspect’s home and was given three plastic bags containing approximately .5 grams of crystal meth each — and he was told by Vandyke to “sell two of them for $50 and he could keep the other one.”
The informant then called Vandyke — while in the presence of officers — and made an agreement to purchase methamphetamine from the suspect.
After the CI was given $200 in marked bills, officers transported the informant back to Vandyke’s and observed the CI walk in, and three minutes later, walk out, police said.
The informant gave Sayre Police three plastic bags with .5 grams of meth each. The substance later field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Officers returned to Vandyke’s home and the suspect allowed them to enter and admitted to having meth upstairs. The suspect was allowed to retrieve the drugs and handed officers six plastic bags with 4 grams of methamphetamine.
Police also recovered the pre-recorded currency that the confidential informant had used to purchase the meth, according to the police affidavit.
Vandyke was placed into custody, transported back to the Sayre Police station and later released.
Just over a month after this incident, Vandyke would collect more charges when he was stopped by Sayre Borough Police for driving without insurance on Oct. 11.
A Sayre officer initiated a traffic stop, but Vandyke didn’t pull over right away — instead he yelled at the officer “I’ll pull over” but then started “swerving back and forth and at two different points drove in the grass on the right side of the shoulder,” according to police.
At that point, the car was approaching Fordham and Frank streets and Vandyke’s vehicle slowed down before it began to pull away. The officer positioned the police vehicle “in a manner that made it hard for Vandyke to turn left and he came to a stop.”
Officers would find a glass pipe with burnt residue and a piece of aluminum foil containing purported methamphetamine.
Vandyke was transported to Robert Packer Hospital and agreed to give a sample of blood for testing. He was later taken to the police station and then released.
He was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, a third-degree felony; driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
On Nov. 25, Vandyke would be taken back into custody for the September arrest. Police applied for a search warrant and would execute that at shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 25.
Vandyke was arrested along with two other individuals who were also in the North Thomas Ave. residence.
Shelly Ann Hall, 32, and Casey Marie Stillman, 26, were each charged with a felony-grade count of manufacturing controlled substances and misdemeanor counts of tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances.
Earlier this year, Vandyke was arrested for an incident in late January and charged with escape and resisting arrest.
