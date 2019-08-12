Ulster Crazy Days returned to the Ulster community on Saturday with town-wide yard sales, a car show, a craft fair to benefit the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Department and many more activities. Community members were encouraged to roam the streets looking for sales while the Mather Memorial Library held a book sale and the United Methodist Church provided parking and freshments.

Johnny Williams can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 232 or jwilliams@morning-times.com. Follow Johnny Williams on Twitter @johnnywMT

Load comments