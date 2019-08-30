This year, Athens Area High School will be kicking off our Homecoming events with the Homecoming Parade and the Wildcat Rally In The Valley on Thursday, September 19. We would like to invite any and all alumni band members to join us for this event.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. near Gannon Associates in downtown Athens and ends at Alumni Stadium where we will have the Wildcat Rally In The Valley. If you are interested in dusting off your instruments and participating in one or both of these events, please contact Mr. Gabriel R. Wagaman (gwagaman@athensasd.org) the AAHS Band Director for more details.
Whether it’s been months, years, or even decades since you last played in the band, it doesn’t matter, you are a part of the Athens family, and we would love for you to join us and be a part of our 2019 Homecoming activities.
