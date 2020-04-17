WAVERLY — The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the severe limitations of visiting assisted living facilities around the world — meaning residents are unable to see their families.
Elderwood Assisted Living at Waverly is working to increase communication to residents from outside the facility, so they can hear from their family, friends and the community while following the visitation rules.
They have set up a Message in a Bottle Tree outside of the facility. Colorful water bottles labeled with the names of all the residents (plus one for the staff) are hanging from a tree outside the facility for the public to place messages in.
“We were looking for a fun, novel way to get some messages into the facility from the community and from their families, that didn’t violate those visitor restrictions,” said facility administrator Tammie Perrigo. “We just started brainstorming, and one of our staff came up with the idea of a message in a bottle.”
The bottles were set up last Friday, and the first round of messages was delivered on Tuesday.
“We got some messages from family and the community, and I put a little poem in, so everybody got some sort of message in their bottle,” Perrigo said. “It really brightened up their day. It kind of breaks up the COVID-19 atmosphere and makes things a little bit more fun for us.”
While the messages provide a form of contact from outside, strict social distancing guidelines have made it difficult to provide stimulating activities inside the facility. Even though residents have been cut off from the public, they are still not permitted to gather in groups of ten or more.
“We do a lot of individual room visits and we just are really trying to provide as much interaction with our staff (for) the residents as we can, just to keep them from becoming too isolated,” Perrigo said. “Our biggest concern is that mental-health wise, too much isolation is not a good thing.”
Individual activities include arts and crafts that residents can take back to their rooms. Perrigo said once the weather warms up, she hopes residents will be able to go outside individually.
Group activities such as bingo are still taking place, but in the facility dining room, with one person at a table to ensure proper social distancing. This allows up to seven people at a time to participate. There is also a craft table that allows space for two people at a time.
“When we have more than two or three people, we just make sure we’re in the dining room so we can maintain that social distancing of six feet,” Perrigo said. “Any type of gathering we do, we have to make sure that we are maintaining that six-foot social distancing.”
