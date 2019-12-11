Simple assault
SAYRE — A Sayre man is facing charges of simple assault and terroristic threats following an incident that occurred on Dec. 6 at a Plummer Street residence.
Isaiah Stewart, 19, was charged after he allegedly punched and choked a female victim, and smashed her phone, according to Sayre Police.
Stewart was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Jan. 7.
Criminal trespass
SAYRE — A Millerton, Pa. man was recently jailed on $10,000 bail following an incident that occurred at the Robert Packer Hospital on Dec. 4.
According to Sayre Police, Ronald Balmer, 75, was charged after he allegedly refused to leave the hospital after being discharged.
Balmer is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 17 before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley.
Drug possession
TOWANDA — A 35-year-old Athens man was arraigned and jailed last week in lieu of $10,000 straight bail following an incident that occurred on Feb. 14.
According to Towanda Borough Police, William Edward Stern was charged with three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of a controlled substance after the drug-related items were discovered in a room at the Bradford Inn.
Stern is next scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr for a preliminary hearing today.
