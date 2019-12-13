OWEGO — The Tioga County Legislature, along with District Attorney Kirk Martin, have railed against the “so-called ‘criminal justice reform’” changes implemented by the state, which will go into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
Legislators this week unanimously approved a resolution in opposition to the changes, stating that it would “endanger the people of New York and reverse decades of bi-partisan progress in reducing crime.”
“New York State recently and suddenly enacted sweeping justice reforms including the elimination of cash bail for many crimes and imposes stringent discovery mandates all of which will have undesirable consequences on the government’s ability to protect the public,” legislators said. “Under bail reform, beginning Jan. 1, 2020, judges will be unable to set bail for many specific enumerated crimes, which means those suspected of committing certain crimes can no longer be held in jail after their arrest and instead will be released back into the general public.”
Legislators said that these crimes include those that involve deaths of innocent people, including several categories of homicide.
Martin has pointed out to the Morning Times that the laws were written and passed without input from prosecutors, the police or courts.
Additionally, when the District Attorney’s Association attempted to negotiate with legislators in Albany to scale back the reforms, Martin said, “we were met with cold indifference.”
Martin explained that the new laws will result in “radical changes to the bail process, expand defendant’s rights at the expense of victims and the police, and create new unfunded financial burdens on police and prosecutors.”
“These changes are nothing short of seismic shift in the law in favor of criminal defendants, and will only serve to make us less safe and increase the real crime rate,” Martin continued. “Historically, after a person was arrested for a serious crime, a judge would consider many factors in determining if bail was appropriate, and if so, how much.”
Among the other things the judge could consider are the defendant’s ties to the community, offense severity and the extent of criminal history, Martin explained.
“The new ‘bail’ law essentially does away with this analysis, and will automatically return the vast majority of defendants to the streets after arrest,” he said. “This will be true even of defendants arrested for many violent felonies, home burglaries, possessing and selling large quantities of drugs like heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine and even some homicides.”
According to Martin, the following are some of the charges for which a defendant will be released from custody without bail:
- Burglary in the second degree (home burglary)
- Burglary in the third degree
- Robbery in the second degree (aided by another person)
- Robbery in the third degree
- Manslaughter in the second degree
- Criminally negligent homicide
- Aggravated vehicular homicide
- Vehicular manslaughter in the first and second degrees
- Assault in the third degree
- Aggravated vehicular assault
- Aggravated assault upon a person less than 11-years-old
- Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree
- Criminal sale of a firearm to a minor
- Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first and second degrees
- Criminal sale of a controlled substance near school grounds
- Use of a child to commit a controlled substance offense
- Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child
- Promoting sexual performance by a child
- Failure to register as a sexual offender
- Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree
- Grand larceny
- Aggravated cruelty to animals
- Failure to provide proper sustenance to animals
- Animal fighting
- Criminal solicitation
- Criminal facilitation
- Money laundering in support of terrorism in the third and fourth degrees
- Obstructing governmental administration
- Promoting prison contraband
- Resisting arrest
- Hindering prosecution
- Tampering with a juror
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Aggravated harassment
- Directing a laser at an aircraft.
Legislators noted that all offenders who are currently being held in custody for non-qualifying crimes will be eligible for release from custody on Jan. 1.
“The discovery mandates imposed by the State of New York will require police and District Attorneys, beginning Jan. 1, to turn over voluminous trial-related materials to defense attorneys within 15 days of arraignment, creating a mandate that will inevitably not be achieved in some cases and may result in the inability to properly prosecute cases,” legislators said.
Additionally, legislators noted that the state Attorney General’s office has testified that the changes would require an additional $10 million in funding.
Legislators said these bail and discovery laws “represent a clear and present danger to society, will tilt the scales of justice in favor of suspected criminals and away from innocent crime victims.”
Regarding the discovery mandates, Martin said “it will make it immeasurably more difficult for us to protect identities like we have in the past, and will likely create a chilling effect on civilians cooperating with the police.”
“These laws also created an explicit right of defendants to inspect crime scenes,” Martin continued. “If someone breaks into your home in the middle of the night and the police are fortunate enough to catch them, not only will they be immediately released, but they will also be able to obtain a court order allowing them to return to ‘inspect’ your home since it is the scene of the crime — essentially re-victimizing you in the process.”
“I urge all Tioga County residents to contact your state Senators and Assembly men and women (to) express your concerns about the negative effect these new laws will have on the safety of our communities,” Martin said.
“We’ve had some pretty serious issues here with this criminal justice reform that was rammed through without any input from upstate,” said Legislator Bill Standinger. “We don’t have a problem in the upstate area such as this. They took a downstate solution and applied it to the entire state, which is going to cause a lot of problems. I guarantee it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.