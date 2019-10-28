Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:

Christopher Olshan, 23, Rome, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Olshan will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Olshan must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Olshan for an offense on July 2, 2019 in Rome Township.

Robert Vanderpool, 58, Athens, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Vanderpool will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Vanderpool must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel. The

Athens Township Police Department filed the charges in July 20, 2019 for the offense in Athens Township.

Larry Kithcart, 56, Towanda, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Kithcart will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Kithcart must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel. He will also lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kithcart for an offense on May 4, 2019 in Terry Township.

