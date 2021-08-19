At the August meeting of the Bradford County Historical Society, President Henry G. Farley announced that Raul Azpiazu had resigned from the board. The Board voted to accept Mr. Azpiazu’s resignation with regret.
Manager/Curator Matt Carl stated that Jonathan Gulyas began working with training on June 8. He has been doing well with museum tours and has been busy with various projects such as indexing scrapbooks, cleaning glass plate negatives, and scanning back issues of the Settler.
Matt took 37 photos of the Towanda Mural from the former Citizens Bank building and the computer stitched them together into one large image. This was uploaded to the graphics company usually used by the society and it will be made into a 10-foot-long canvas that will be stretched on a frame for display. Photos of the original mural have been sent to Westlake Conservators; they will develop a ballpark estimate of the project cost so that the board can determine how to move forward with this project.
The Bradford County Commissioners approved the parking lot project and Matt reviewed the scope of the project and contractors who will be doing the work. The parking lot on the west side of the building was not part of the original transfer to the society from the County Commissioners. They reserved that piece of property and the jail garage because the county maintenance department parked vehicles there and used the garage for storage and projects. When the maintenance department was moved several years ago the original agreement was amended to transfer the garage and lot to the museum. The transfer is most appreciated since the museum lost all of the back lot parking when Trehab built the apartments on Main Street.
The museum has been completely transferred to Comcast this occurred because more powerful internet speed is needed to do live streaming from the museum.
The Friday Night at the Museum program held on July 16 had 91 people in attendance. The program The Piollet’s: Pioneer Residents of Bradford County, presented by Henry G. Farley has also been posted on the societies YouTube and has had over 115 people watch the presentation there thus far.
125 children plus adults from the Towanda Elementary School fifth grade toured the museum on June 9 and 10 we had four different tours two scheduled for each day.
Several trustees of the Sayre Historical Society visited the museum to see the anniversary exhibit.
The annual appeal is in progress and gifts have been coming in nicely.
There were four new members to the society since the last meeting.
The society had 899 website users since June. Our Facebook page now has 1,952 followers. Our Twitter page now has 89 followers and our You Tube channel has 81 subscribers. We currently have 6 programs posted on our You Tube that 1,920 people have watched.
The society will have a display and books on sale at the Barclay Mountain Heritage Day in LeRoy on August 14, Henry Farley will be presenting the afternoon program at 1:00 p.m. Barclay Mountain and the Irish.
Joe Jones in the Buildings and Grounds report stated that he has a contractor to repair the skylights in the Great Room.
Margaret Walsh, Chairperson of the Nominating Committee, presented the names in the form of a motion of Janet Ordway, Troy, Mary Skillings, Wyalusing, Buddy Crockett, Athens Township, and W. Alan Shaw, Towanda for trustees to be elected to three-year terms at the Annual Meeting October 4. The motion carried.
Henry Farley, editor of The Settler, reported that the September issues devoted to the Century Farm Program in Bradford County is on schedule for September 1.
In New Business, Henry Farley reported that we will have a program at the Annul Meeting October 4, we will be recognizing our 150th anniversary which occurred last year but could not be celebrated due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A program on P. P. Bliss is in the works.
There have been 386 visitors at the museum during this period.
Denise Golden in the Library Clerk’s Report stated that there were 50 registered library patrons and 93 volunteer hours logged during the period. Surname searches were completed for Martin, Moore, Eastman, Hawthorn/Johnston. Wilson/Quick, and Shoemaker families.
Recent Gifts to the Society: Photos of the Troy Trojan Football Team, given by Janet Ordway, Troy; New Albany Baptist Sunday School Souvenir, 1897, given by Tina Wagner, Big Lake, MN; Documents from the Griswold—Hausknecht family, given by Jim and Deanna Watkins, Canton; Framed memorial for George W. Stage, killed at Petersburg during the Civil War, given by Sue Wheeler, Wysox; an interesting collection of Parsons family photos, given by David Parsons, Towanda; From Barclay Mountain: 2 auger bits, 1 hand drill, 2 lumps of coal; given by Richard Gulyas, Ulster; Two framed plaques presented to Senator Roger Madigan, given by Annette Madigan Carr, Towanda; Handmade quilt belonged to Betty and Andy Benjamin of LeRaysville, given by Richard and Kay Benjamin, Venice, FL; Photos of the Maple Grove School in LeRaysville, given by David Lenington, Wysox; ProMusica Notebook (1983-2017), Towanda Airport Extension plans, and Roman Memories Yearbook, 1955;given by Jim Parks, Hornbrook; Collection of Doty Hill School Souvenirs, and Andrus family memorabilia, given by Echo McGovern, Wellsburg, NY.
The next Friday Night at the Museum program will be held on August 20 — Out of the Woods: From Deerfield to the Grand Circuit, presented by Ellen Williams
The Bradford County Historical Society is located in the historic old Bradford County Jail 109 Pine Street, Towanda. The society is a recipient agency of the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission, The Bradford County United Way, The Endless Mountains Heritage Region and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
