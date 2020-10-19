ATHENS — For the last several years, Athens’ Roger Carling has been trying to give back to the community.
Friday afternoon, Carling and Pa. State Representative Tina Pickett, with help from Jason Carling and tree trimming help from Larry Chilson, hung two American flags and one Pennsylvania state flag over the Chemung River bridge in Athens.
Carling has seen the division in the country and hopes that this simple act of hanging the flags — American flags on each end and the state flag in the middle — will encourage others to seek ways to give back.
“As people drive by, hopefully they’ll think ‘it’s very nice that people are putting flags up and maybe we should look at our neighbors and see if they need a helping hand.’ Unity is what we need in this country right now.
“Hopefully we’ll come out of this unscathed with this pandemic and all the rest that’s going on.,” he said. “Hopefully, it’ll come back together again, we can unite, prosper and get back on track.”
This isn’t a new thing for Carling. He’s been a one-man clean-up crew for the stretch of 199 between the second of two bridges leading south out of Athens to where it meets 220 for several years.
His reason was simple.
“I wanted to give back and I’ve been doing that for eight years through PennDOT,” he said. “I clean the highway up from one end to the other and keeping the bridge clean. That’s why I have an associate (Larry Chilson of A+ Services) to trim back the trees for the flag. This is one of the reasons why — just giving back to the community and to ‘keep America beautiful,’ as they say.”
