Throughout the country, local Emergency Medical Services organizations are struggling with keeping enough volunteers, and even paid employees, to serve their communities — and it’s no different here in the Twin Tiers.
When it comes to being able to provide a vital service to area residents, everything comes back to recruiting and retaining volunteers and paid EMS workers.
If EMS organizations and agencies cannot recruit enough EMS personnel and retain who they do have, there is no workforce.
One way Greater Valley EMS retains volunteers and paid personnel is through their own educational classes. The organization hosts numerous continuing education classes at their building and around the region.
Greater Valley is a BLS Training Institute, which allows them to offer EMT state certification courses and other BLS programs independently, instead of through a local community college or a larger organization. Greater Valley’s BLS Training Institute is the only independent BLS training facility in the Northern Tier of the EMS of NEPA region, according to their annual report.
In 2018, Greater Valley also co-hosted four NAEMT Tactical Combat Casualty Care courses and partnered with Robert Packer Hospital’s Trauma Department Outreach Program to provide “Stop the Bleed” Training throughout the region.
Greater Valley has continued to offer EMT certification courses and “Stop the Bleed” training this year as well.
This year’s EMT course has been one of the biggest group classes they have had in recent years with a total of 27 students. Greater Valley’s EMT class gets multiple individuals who commute up to an hour or more to take the EMT class as well.
“(The class) has been helpful not only for us, but for the county and the region itself too. We have a retired couple who’s coming up from Eagles Mere for our EMT class. So, they’ve got an hour plus commute. They can come up and get their training here and then take it back and use it for their local ambulance down there and volunteer with them,” Greater Valley EMS Chief Derrick Hall said.
By being an independent BLS Training Institute, Greater Valley is also able to keep their EMT classes affordable for students, a concern many volunteers have with training.
“We’re able to keep (the class) affordable too, so that really helps to draw people up. And we benefit from that too because some of the EMTs that come through our program end up staying here, either volunteering or working for us,” Hall said. “But at the same time, we’re also sending a lot of new EMTs back into the region to the local volunteer services to try and supplement them.”
One of the main concerns with the lack of volunteers in EMS organizations is the training requirements. Many prospective volunteers are turned off by the number of hours it takes to get certified.
EMT training is around 200 hours, according to Hall.
“To attract someone for a volunteer position for that is really challenging. They’ve got the commitment of the class initially, which ranges about five to six months a couple nights a week,” Hall said. “They’ve got that commitment and then just the ongoing training commitments too, in addition to working full-time and trying to have a family life and then take calls on top of it.”
Pennsylvania statewide has these issues with recruiting and retaining volunteers and are working to deal with them as best as they can, but they are not the only state to have these problems.
North and to the east a few miles, across the state border in a small town named Candor, a radio scanner screeches across a small garage bay. Most days, an EMT and a driver climb into a white and blue ambulance and rush to the emergency/scene.
But, some days, the radio screams and screams, but not enough people make it to the garage. And the call is dispatched to another garage and to another agency.
A call isn’t dispatched to another district every day or every week in Candor but sometimes it can’t be avoided.
The Candor Squad pays two EMTs to split the weekdays and a critical care provider on the weekends. But the EMS providers will still need a driver to be able to take the call.
“That’s the only way we’re able to survive with being able to cover our calls,” Mark Brown, squad captain of the Candor EMS Squad, said. “It’s just really tough in this day and age with everything that everyone has to do to get that type of commitment out of people.”
The Candor Squad is putting in the work to recruit and retain volunteer drivers and EMTs, and they have been fortunate to recruit a few new volunteers this year. However, a lack numbers still greatly impacts the services the squad can provide in its coverage area.
“We’re losing a call here and there to mutual aid — Spencer, Owego, Campville, who ever happens to be available — so none of our constituents in Candor are without EMS coverage, it just may not be us for some reason,” Brown explained. “Historically, that’s not the case. We’ve always been able to cover our own calls and better than a lot of the agencies (around here) have been able to. But lately, we’ve had a couple cases where we haven’t been able to cover it because we’re just so short of people. It’s just tough.”
The training one must do to become an EMT and the continuing education after getting certified is one of the major challenges in recruiting and retaining volunteers or paid personnel.
“The role of the EMT keeps evolving and expanding (with) more stuff we have to do. For example, we don’t do epipens anymore, we actually draw them up in a vial and do an injection with a syringe. That’s an enhancement on what we’ve been doing,” Brown, said.
Narcan is another enhancement as well as blood sugar tests. Incubations may be the next training requirement too, according to Brown.
What EMTs are required to know and how to perform are generally the same across state borders, but there are some notable differences. Brown, who has worked at Greater Valley in Pennsylvania and the Candor Squad in New York, touched on some of the differences.
Brown explained one difference was in Pennsylvania, EMTs had to know how to do a 12 lead EKG, while in New York, they do not.
Another major change that New York is mulling over is the termination of Critical Care/ALS providers within the hierarchy of EMS personnel. There are no Critical Care/ALS providers in Pennsylvania.
“It’s a big commitment with a lot of stuff you have to learn and trying to get people that are willing to go through all the education, which is anywhere from two to three days a week — three hours each — and if you go Saturdays, that’s usually six to eight hours. It’s really tough,” Brown said.
Making the time to come to class for a few hours, two to three times a week, is a huge turnoff for many prospective EMTs or EMS volunteers.
“We’ve lost a couple of prospects just when we threw the education part at them,” Brown explained.
Even for Brown, making the time to go to a class and study is challenging while working full-time and having a family. When Brown has to take his refresher class, he has to have someone cover a few hours at work so he can make the class.
One of Candor’s EMS classes started out with seven people. By the end of the first half of training, the squad had two individuals still enrolled.
Candor’s squad has also lost a few EMTs who have just reached an age where they know longer want to or are able to volunteer anymore.
“Age is another thing, our squad is aging. We’re getting a lot of older people and as they get older, they start to back away a little bit. It’s just really tough to get people to make that commitment for that length of time,” Brown said.
“If we could get an EMT that wants to go to class and wants to be an EMT, we try to get them to stay and provide for us for at least two years when we sign them up.We ask them if they can do that up front,” Brown explained.
The Cander EMS squad also has issues with recruiting and retaining volunteer drivers.
“It can be grueling just to be a driver, believe it or not. And where we are low on EMTs, the driver has taken on a more hands-on-role because there’s only he or she and an EMT,” Brown explained. “We are probably more in trouble with drivers right now then with EMTs. We can scrap by with EMTs, barely. Right now, on the records we have 14 EMTs, but we’re fortunate to get six or seven of them that are truly active enough to be beneficial.”
State committees have released numerous options or recommendations for new recruitment and retention tools and/or programs. Many are good in theory, but in practice, it’s a whole other story.
“I keep reading over different perspectives for recruitment and things like that, trying to come up with a new angle that we haven’t tried or approached. There’s really not many we haven’t tried. And half of them are more directed at getting a paid person as opposed to a volunteer,” Brown commented.
The Candor Squad does have incentives for its volunteers, a popular recruitment and retention practice and recommendation in states.
One incentive the Candor squad has is a points system. A volunteer gets points for going on calls, attending meetings, etc. Each point is worth 50 cents.
“Which is great for people that can run on a regular basis, they get good points. You can use the points for anything you want, it doesn’t have to be squad related,” Brown said. “But for the ones that can only fill in here and there, they go on a call, it’s a buck-and-a-half.”
Like many other volunteer EMS organizations, Candor is having to hire paid EMS personnel just to have someone be able to go on emergency calls when needed.
“At some point, we’re going to have to address further benefits for drivers just because we have so much trouble getting ahold of them,” Brown said.
Another way the Candor EMS Squad recruits and retains volunteers is, like Greater Valley, through their junior member program. They currently have three to four junior program members.
“We try to get them, anywhere from 12 on up, to start instilling the EMS process and get them excited about doing EMS by giving them hands-on (training),” Brown said. “CPR is a good example. A lot of kids that age … love to do it. If you can get them enthusiastic about that, then you can build on that and start to teach them simple bandaging, helping with putting people on backboard, a variety of simple things.”
“Once they reach 15 or 16 years old, you can actually start to teach them about filling out the PCRs,” Brown said. “They learn through that process of what we go through to ask the questions, the things we do.”
But, like the older generations of volunteers, junior program members also have other commitments that may hinder their ability to volunteer with the emergency squad.
“Kids these days have a lot of commitments too. To sports programs, a lot of kids in school (are) getting college credits at school now. They have a lot on their plate. Plus, they have their own volunteer organizations,” Brown said.
Brown credits the Candor EMS Squad’s Junior program with encouraging past and current students in the area to become involved and go into the medical field. Brown, himself, has seen a few previous junior members later become involved with the squad and the EMS workforce/healthcare around the local areas/regions, including his own daughter.
Declining volunteer numbers lead to a variety of problems within EMS organizations, as seen by the Greater Valley EMS and Candor EMS squads. The recruitment and retention of EMS organizations, however, are also heavily tied with funding and the wages and salaries of paid EMS workers within the region. These issues and concerns over paid EMS workers, the funding of EMS organizations and the legislation that attempts to combat these issues will be explored in the second part of this series.
