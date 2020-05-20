EAST SMITHFIELD — The Private Silas Gore Camp #141 of the Department of Pennsylvania of the Sons of Union Veterans will hold a Memorial Day event on the green at East Smithfield on Monday.
“The members of the post will ‘stand guard’ over the East Smithfield monument and the gravestones of Civil War soldiers in the adjacent cemetery in an effort to honor the sacrifice of all those mortal soles who so bravely left their hearths and homes to serve our country,” a press release said.
The event will be only an hour in duration, from 2 to 3 p.m., immediately followed by the Gore Camp members participating in the nationwide moment of silence for all fallen veterans.
The general public is invited to attend. For more information regarding the event’s time, location and other items of interest regarding the Gore Camp and local Civil War history, visit SilasGoreCamp.org.
