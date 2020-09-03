Chemung County reported another new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its total number to 173.
The new case is the county’s sixth in the past two days.
Nine cases are currently active, and the county has reported 161 recoveries.
Three people in Chemung County have died due to complications of the coronavirus.
Tioga County also added one case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 223, according to a press release from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
Four cases are currently active, and 57 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Tioga County has also reported 194 recoveries from coronavirus and the death toll remains at 25.
Over 441,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Bradford County remained at 92 for the third straight day.
The county has also reported seven probable cases.
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code (18840), where the 38 cases are the most in the county.
There are also eight cases in Athens and five in Ulster.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 131,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and upwards of 7,700 have died due to complications of the virus.
