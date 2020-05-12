ATHENS — The Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting its first ever virtual bingo night tonight using the video conferencing program Zoom.
“It’s basically just a fundraiser to kind of replace our Tuesday night bingo during the quarantine,” said Dave Dekay.
“We operate as a non-profit, self-sufficient fire department, so any money earned will go back into the fire department,” he added.
Patrons for Tuesday night’s game received a private invitation, and then paid the entry fee on PayPal.
Bingo supplies were distributed on Monday at the fire department, and some were delivered to homes.
An advantage to using Zoom is that it does not limit who can participate.
“We’ve got people playing as far as Harpersville, New York and Corning, New York,” Dekay said. “Then we actually had a mail packet that went to Florida for (someone) that usually supports our fire department.”
While the department is done taking sign-ups for this week, people can begin making advance purchases for next week on Wednesday.
The entry fee is $21, and $1,300 in prizes will be paid out.
“All they really need to do is send their payment through PayPal, and then all of their information will be displayed,” Dekay said. “So if they want to add a certain pickup or delivery spot, they’ll select one of the locations. Otherwise they can just come right to the fire department that Monday.”
Supplies can be picked up from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.
Dekay said the fire department plans to continue with Zoom bingo every Tuesday for the time being.
“It’s the new normal, temporarily,” he said.
In the event that social gatherings become permitted again, Dekay said that all the necessary precautions will be taken, including sanitization and social distancing.
“We plan to take all the safety measures,” Dekay said.
