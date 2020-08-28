ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens Township Supervisors approved a trio of bids for infrastructure improvements on the township’s docket.
The supervisors approved a $4,350-per-day milling machine with operator from Vestal Asphalt to work on a section of Meadowlark Drive. The bid, one of two opened Wednesday night, was less than half the other bid and was accepted unanimously.
Eight bids for 6,000 tons of #8 stone were opened with Marcus Cole Construction of Nichols earning the job with a bid of $17.50 per ton.
Finally, the supervisors approved S & A Construction and excavation’s bid of $10,850, nearly $2,000 lower than the nearest bid, to do work on the ditches at Queen Esther Estates.
The board dealt with a letter the township received from the Bradford County Commissioners requesting approval of a Sheshequin Path Half-Marathon in honor of Ed Bustin. Supervisors were happy to give their consent to the Bradford County Commissioners to sponsor the annual Sheshequin Path Half Marathon with runners passing through the township.
However, Solicitor John Thompson said he wasn’t comfortable with the second part of the letter from the commissioners.
“My issue is this. It basically calls upon the municipality to defend the state, commonwealth and all of the agencies as totally harmless for acts or omissions of the sponsor, which is the county,” Thompson. “We have absolutely no control whatsoever but we’re being asked to indemnify.”
Thompson said that it was bad enough to indemnify an entity you have responsibility for, but he was uncomfortable with simply indemnifying all parties and potentially being called into court in order to defend an action that’s not an act or omission of the municipality. The supervisors agreed and are sending the letter back to the commissioners with that portion removed.
“That doesn’t stop them from holding the event,” said Supervisor George Ballenstedt. “We just don’t want to be held responsible if somebody does damage.”
Thompson added that the chances of something transpiring isn’t great, but is something did happen, the ramifications could be significant.
“In good conscience, I couldn’t recommend that the municipality absorb that kind of liability when we have no control over the acts or omissions that they’re referencing,” said Thompson.
In other business:
The supervisors also approved a 2.00-acre lot subdivision on Miller Road.
The budget meeting was set for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 8 a.m.
Monthly reports from the fire and police departments were accepted as were reports from roads and building permits
Joe King’s GP3 permit for Satterlee Creek restoration was renewed.
Monthly bills were paid and minutes of the meetings on July 29 and August 3 were approved.
