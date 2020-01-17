TOWANDA — The Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a pair of crimes involving the sexual assault of minors in the Valley area.
State police are looking into the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile, which took placed from 2012 to 2014 when the male victim was 6 to 8 years old.
The alleged crimes took place in Litchfield Township. The suspect is known to the victim, according to police.
State police are also investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old female by a person known to her.
The alleged crimes took place in Ulster Township, according to the police report.
No further information on either incident was available as of press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.