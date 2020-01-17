TOWANDA — The Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a pair of crimes involving the sexual assault of minors in the Valley area.

State police are looking into the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile, which took placed from 2012 to 2014 when the male victim was 6 to 8 years old.

The alleged crimes took place in Litchfield Township. The suspect is known to the victim, according to police.

State police are also investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old female by a person known to her.

The alleged crimes took place in Ulster Township, according to the police report.

No further information on either incident was available as of press time.

