Bradford County to host Kids Day at Cook's Pond

ORWELL TOWNSHIP — Bradford County will welcome families to Cook’s Pond County Park on Aug. 7 for its inaugural Kids Day.
“It should be a great event,” said Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller. “Bring your kids out. There will be all kinds of activities, games, food, fun. It will be a great time for families.”
Cook’s Pond was transferred to the county in 2016 by the Cook’s Pond Association, which was made up of older individuals who had enjoyed the pond in their childhood. They had found it difficult to bring new people into the association with the same passion for the land, according to previous reporting.
“What an asset,” said Miller. “What a gift that was to the county, to preserve that facility for generations to come.”
“A friend of mine caught a monster bass out of there,” Commissioner Doug McLinko added.
Kids will be able to get hands on with a sheriff’s office vehicle and ambulance, enjoy free hot dogs and ice cream, crafts, water safety, fly fishing, and kayaks, canoes and paddle boards from Endless Mountains Outfitters.
“It’s a great opportunity for kids and families,” said Miller. “It will be a great day. We invite everyone to come out.”
The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park, which is located at 136 Cooks Pond Lane in Orwell Township.
