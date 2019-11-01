Multiple contested races at the county level will greet Bradford County voters on election day Tuesday, and the county commissioners and district attorney positions headline those decisions.
Voters will cast ballots on two of the four individuals running for the three county commissioners spots, as Robert Stevens is challenging incumbents Ed Bustin, Doug McLinko and Daryl Miller for four-year terms.
At the four-year district attorney spot, county residents will have to decide whether to vote for Albert Ondrey and Chad Salsman. Additionally, residents will vote for two of three individuals — Jeff Warner, Eric Matthews and Sebrina Shanks — running for county auditor.
The majority of the Valley contests feature unopposed candidates seeking re-election. However, the Athens Borough Council will see five individuals vying for four four-year seats.
Specifically, incumbents Walter Chaykosky, Robert Williams, Scott Molnar and Scott Riley are being challenged by Matthew Davidson in that race.
All of the other Valley races, however, are uncontested. Those are as follows:
• Athens Borough — Francis “Skip” Roupp for mayor, which carries a two-year term.
• Athens Township — Susan Seck for a six-year supervisor term, Tressa Heffron for a two-year supervisor term and William Morris for a six-year auditor term.
• Sayre Borough — Jessica Meyer, Cori Belles, Irene Slocum and Patrick Gillette for four council positions, each of which carry four-year terms.
• South Waverly Borough — Leo Bentley and Cori Lasco for two seats on the council, each of which carry four-year terms.
• Litchfield Township — Frederick Tiffany for supervisor, which carries a six-year term, and Alice Rogers for auditor, which also carries a six-year term.
• Ridgebury Township — Percy Talada for a six-year supervisor position, and Pat Scala for a six-year auditor post.
• Sheshequin Township — John Smith for a six-year supervisor position, Aaron Holdren for a four-year supervisor position, Linda Marie Gaskill for a six-year auditor position and Brandy Smith for a four-year auditor position. No one is listed as a candidate for a vacant two-year auditor position.
• Smithfield Township — Jacqueline Kingsley for a six-year supervisor position. There is no candidate on the ballot for a vacant six-year auditor position.
• Ulster Township — Gerald Slater, Jr. for a six-year supervisor position, and Janette Holdren for a six-year auditor position.
The uncontested races at the county level are as follows:
• Thomas Carman is running unopposed for re-election as coroner, which is a four-year position.
• Dawn Close is looking to retain her post as prothonotary and clerk of court, which has a four-year term.
• Sheila Johnson for the position of register and recorder, which has a four-year term.
• CJ Walters is running unopposed to keep his post as sheriff, which carries a four-year term.
• Matthew Allen is looking to take over as county treasurer, as Becky Clark is set to retire this year. That post also carries a four-year term.
• Judge Maureen Beirne is looking to lock up her 10-year retention for the county court of common pleas — 42nd Judicial District.
Uncontested races also dominate the school board elections for both the Athens and Sayre Area School Districts. In fact, the Sayre School Board only has five individuals running for a total of six seats.
Current board members Peter Quattrini, Andrew Hickey, Debra Agnew and Donald Skerpon are looking retain their four-year posts on the board, and Margaret Barry is the only candidate on the ballot for the open two-year term — which leaves one four-year seat empty.
On the Athens School Board, three incumbents will be joined by three newcomers for a total of six seats.
In Region One, which consists of Athens Borough, incumbent Charles Frisbie is joined by Brendon Hitchcock for two four-year terms.
In Region Two, which consists of Athens Township and Sheshequin Township, incumbent John Cheresnowsky will look to retain his four-year seat alongside Kevin Rude, who is running unopposed for a two-year term.
In Region Three, which consists of the townships of Ridgebury, Smithfield and Ulster, incumbent Kathy Jo Minnick will be joined by Lisa Braund for two four-year terms.
